CNN-News18 Indian of the Year is back to recognize India’s invincible icons

CNN-News18 is back with the 15th edition of its highly anticipated flagship awards, Indian of the Year (IOTY). Celebrating the extraordinary accomplishments of Indians who inspire millions globally, IOTY has become a benchmark for excellence. Previous winners include icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Neeraj Chopra, Virat Kohli who have set new standards in their fields and were honoured with the prestigious Indian of the Year title.

The upcoming CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2025 awards will honour outstanding individuals across nine categories: Entertainment, Sports, Rising Sports Star, Business, Youth Icon, Global Indian, Iconic Woman Achiever, Influencer and Climate Warrior. Each category features five nominees whose exceptional work over the past year has made a significant impact, inspiring generations and setting new benchmarks. Across diverse categories, the nominees stand tall as India’s invincible icons, defining success and inspiration.

In the Sports category, the nominees include D Gukesh, Shubman Gill, Avinash Sable, Smriti Mandhana, and Manpreet Singh. Meanwhile, the Rising Sports Star category features promising talents such as Suruchi Phogat, Kush Maini, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Pooja Singh, and Divya Deshmukh.

The star-studded nominees in the Entertainment category include Rashmika Mandanna, Mohanlal, Laxman Utekar (Chhaava), Arijit Singh, and Jaideep Ahlawat. In the Youth Icon category, the nominees are Ananya Panday, Rishab Sharma, Ishaan Khatter, Zakir Khan, and the inspiring duo, Lt. Cdr Dilna K & Roopa A. In the Influencer category, the nominees are Raj Shamani, Kamiya Jani, Khan Sir, Parul Gulati, and Revant Himatsingka, who are shaping conversations online.

The Business category nominees include Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Albinder Dhindsa (Blinkit), Rajesh Jejurikar (Mahindra & Mahindra) Roshni Nadar Malhotra (HCLTech), and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge). In the Climate Warrior category, the nominees are environmental champions Garvita Gulhati, Aditya Mukarji, Morningstar Khongthaw, Vidyut Mohan, and Vinay Manchala for their efforts in sustainability and climate action.

The Iconic Woman Achiever category nominees include trailblazers such as Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Ashwini Bhide, Chhonzin Angmo, Radha Bahin Bhatt and K Kamini Maheshwari. Lastly, representing India on the world stage, the Global Indian category includes Payal Kapadia, Leena Nair, Manish Malhotra, Hanumankind, and Chef Vijay Kumar as the nominees.

The winners are being decided through an elite Jury panel that comprises Sanjiv Goenka (Founder & Chairman, RPSG Group), DY Chandrachud (Former Chief Justice of India), Indu Malhotra (Retd Judge, Supreme Court of India), Prasoon Joshi (Chairperson, CBFC and CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India), Mahesh Jethmalani (Lawyer and former Member of Rajya Sabha), Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit (Vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi), Amitabh Kant (Former CEO of the NITI Aayog), Shefali Shah (Actor), Sanjeev Bikhchandani (Founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge), Gagan Narang (Indian Shooter & Olympic Medalist), and Lara Dutta (Actor).

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said, “The 15th edition of CNN-News18 Indian of the Year is a special milestone for all of us. It’s an opportunity to celebrate individuals whose passion, resilience, and creativity inspire millions across the country and beyond. Over the years, this platform has stood for more than just achievements; it’s about honouring those who lead with integrity and inspire generations. At CNN-News18, we’re proud to bring these voices together, celebrate their journeys, and create a space where inspiration turns into action for generations to come. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners - RPSG Group, our Presenting Partner, and Polycab, HDFC Securities, and Reliance, our Associate Partners for their continued support in making this celebration of excellence possible.”

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, said, "CNN-News18 Indian of the Year has always been about celebrating people who are shaping India’s future, and reaching its 15th edition feels like a moment to pause and appreciate that journey. This year, we’re introducing three new awards to reflect the changing world better, whether it’s Indians making a global impact, influencers reshaping conversations, or extraordinary women breaking barriers."

He added, "These are the stories that inspire us, bring us together, and remind us of the strength and spirit that define our nation. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners - RPSG Group, our Presenting Partner, and Polycab, HDFC Securities, and Reliance, our Associate Partners for their continued support in making this celebration of excellence possible.”