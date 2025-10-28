Mehli Mistry faces ouster after Tata Trusts split vote | MIB warns OTTs on glorifying gangsters | Amazon to axe 30,000 jobs in biggest-ever layoffs

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Ratan Tata’s former confidant Mehli Mistry set to be ousted from Tata Trusts after trustees’ split vote

In a fresh twist within the Tata Trusts, Mehli Mistry — once counted among Ratan Tata’s most trusted confidants — faces removal from his trustee position after key members declined to renew his term. Chairman Noel Tata, vice chairman Venu Srinivasan, and trustee Vijay Singh reportedly withheld their approval for the extension, effectively ending Mistry’s tenure at the helm of the group’s most influential charitable institutions, according to people familiar with the development.

With three trustees opposing his renewal, Mistry’s exit becomes a majority decision across both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), where he serves as trustee. Between them, the two trusts jointly hold a 51% controlling stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata conglomerate, while the broader group of trusts together control around 66%.

MIB reiterates advisory to OTT platforms: calls for caution in portrayal of gangsters, criminals

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a fresh advisory to publishers of online curated content and their self-regulatory bodies, urging them to exercise “due caution and discretion” while releasing films, web series, and documentaries—particularly those portraying gangsters and criminals.

The advisory, reiterating a 2021 communication to online content platforms, emphasizes that streaming services must ensure their programming does not undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, threaten state security, harm relations with foreign nations, or incite violence and public disorder.

Amazon Layoffs 2025: Company set to announce biggest job cuts in its history, laying off up to 30,000 employees

Amazon is reportedly preparing to announce the largest corporate layoffs in its history, with plans to cut up to 30,000 jobs across multiple divisions as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

According to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information, employees are expected to begin receiving layoff notifications via email from Tuesday morning. The cuts will span almost every business unit, the source said.

While Amazon declined to comment publicly, the move was first reported by Reuters, which said the layoffs could affect as many as 30,000 corporate employees.

Tata Consumer faces distributor revolt: AICPDF plans ‘Chalo Mumbai’ protest on November 4

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), the FMCG arm of the Tata Group, has failed to resolve ongoing distributor grievances, according to the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF). AICPDF’s National President, Dhairyashil Patil, told Storyboard18 that the company’s management has been unable to address the prolonged concerns of distributors across the country.

Earlier this month, as reported by Storyboard18, the Federation had raised several key issues including the need for urgent dialogue with affected distributors to resolve trade and operational challenges, fair and transparent business practices, proper handling and disposal of damaged and non-moving stock, restoration of trust through proactive engagement and sustainable distribution practices, and the protection of general trade interests to uphold the integrity of the Tata Namak brand.

Deepika Deepti steps down as Bata India Marketing Head after 19-month stint

Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing at Bata India, has stepped down from her role this month, concluding a 19-month tenure at the heritage footwear brand. She joined Bata in May 2024 to spearhead the company’s marketing strategy and brand positioning, as per a report by Brand Equity.

Deepti, recognised for her contribution to building India’s sneaker culture through previous roles at Adidas and Camp SMA, was tasked at Bata with modernising the brand’s appeal among younger consumers while maintaining its legacy identity. Her mandate involved navigating a competitive footwear market increasingly influenced by direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups and international entrants.