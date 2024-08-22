Meta's statement on liquor ads | Rise of social media jobs | Amaron ropes in Lowe Lintas

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
'We respect local laws, email communication lacked precision', says Meta
Meta released a statement claiming that they respect laws and the certain business messaging will not be allowed in certain countries including India.
Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for battery brand Amaron
The incumbent ad agency of Amaron was Ogilvy, which has been associated with the brand for over two decades.
E-Gaming Federation meets MHA, submits details of 34 companies for banning
In past six months, the gaming federation has reported over 250 illegal gambling and betting websites and apps to the government.
ONDC to have all metro services on board soon: Thampy Koshy
'We are talking to every metro to become ONDC participants. Some of the talks are in advanced stage,' CEO Thampy Koshy said.
Social media jobs on the rise: 240,000 active talent and growing
From content strategists to content creators and from community managers to influencer marketing executives, several social media-related jobs have been growing in recent times.
