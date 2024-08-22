            
      • Home
      • special-coverage
      • metas-statement-on-liquor-ads-rise-of-social-media-jobs-amaron-ropes-in-lowe-lintas-40282

      Meta's statement on liquor ads | Rise of social media jobs | Amaron ropes in Lowe Lintas

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 22, 2024 5:03 PM
      Meta's statement on liquor ads | Rise of social media jobs | Amaron ropes in Lowe Lintas
      However, in a recent development, Kerala Police has sent a notice to Google and Meta over apps and ads that are linked to gambling websites and apps. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Click here to know more

      'We respect local laws, email communication lacked precision', says Meta

      Meta released a statement claiming that they respect laws and the certain business messaging will not be allowed in certain countries including India.

      Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for battery brand Amaron

      The incumbent ad agency of Amaron was Ogilvy, which has been associated with the brand for over two decades.

      E-Gaming Federation meets MHA, submits details of 34 companies for banning

      In past six months, the gaming federation has reported over 250 illegal gambling and betting websites and apps to the government.

      ONDC to have all metro services on board soon: Thampy Koshy

      'We are talking to every metro to become ONDC participants. Some of the talks are in advanced stage,' CEO Thampy Koshy said.

      Social media jobs on the rise: 240,000 active talent and growing

      From content strategists to content creators and from community managers to influencer marketing executives, several social media-related jobs have been growing in recent times.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 22, 2024 5:03 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Special Coverage

      Social media jobs on the rise: 240,000 active talent and growing

      Social media jobs on the rise: 240,000 active talent and growing

      Special Coverage

      Employers bullish on fresh talent: 72% to hire freshers in H2 2024, says report

      Employers bullish on fresh talent: 72% to hire freshers in H2 2024, says report

      Special Coverage

      Share The Spotlight - Bengaluru | DNPA urges GST council for exemption | Meta’s new policy sparks debate

      Share The Spotlight - Bengaluru | DNPA urges GST council for exemption | Meta’s new policy sparks debate

      Special Coverage

      Meta to allow alcohol, RMG ads on its India platforms ? | UPSC to withdraw lateral entry ad

      Meta to allow alcohol, RMG ads on its India platforms ? | UPSC to withdraw lateral entry ad

      Special Coverage

      Wedding Fever: Hotel industry seizes on pre-wedding shoots, nuptial ceremonies to generate revenue

      Wedding Fever: Hotel industry seizes on pre-wedding shoots, nuptial ceremonies to generate revenue

      How it Works

      Now Streaming: Shark Tank India, a pursuit of ratings at the cost of integrity?

      Now Streaming: Shark Tank India, a pursuit of ratings at the cost of integrity?

      Special Coverage

      Ola's rebranding | Oriflame pitch | Pay DTH subscribers plummet

      Ola's rebranding | Oriflame pitch | Pay DTH subscribers plummet