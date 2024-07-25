MIB to explore deeply on health as a sector for SDC | BMC's new OOH advertising policy could do more harm than good

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

MIB to explore deeply on health as a sector for SDC

According to recommendations made by industry stakeholders, food companies which fall under the purview of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will need to acquire an SDC to advertise on any medium.

BMC's new OOH advertising policy could do more harm than good, fear stakeholders

While the advertising agencies have welcomed the swift response by BMC on the fresh draft recognising the importance of measures in preventing future disasters, many have opined how guidelines are being made in isolation with no stakeholders’ consultation.

Unique logo? Ensure legal protection before trouble strikes

In an era characterized by the rapid proliferation of startups and businesses, registering one's logo with the appropriate authorities becomes an absolutely vital part of the strategy. Consequently, registration can mitigate significant costs and enhance the likelihood of success in cases where your business faces infringement.

Parle most chosen in-home FMCG brand: Kantar

With a CRP score of 7980 million, Parle holds the top spot for a record 12th year in a row, followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products.

Cannes Lion owner Ascential agrees to sell to Informa for $1.5 billion

Informa already has a number of its own experience-led, festival brands such as the Monaco Yacht Show, London Tech Week, and the Black Hat cyber security festival.