      Private FMs' news struggle | RMG operators go offshore | Xiaomi India's President steps down

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 5, 2024 5:07 PM
      In the past, TRAI suggested allowing private FM radio stations to broadcast news and current affairs programs, which can double the sector's revenue. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      News bulletins on private FM radio delayed; conflict over content regulation

      Unlike in other countries where private radio stations seamlessly integrate news into their broadcasts, private players in democratic India are prohibited from broadcasting news; except for news bulletins from AIR that are carried in an unaltered form.

      High taxes and policy uncertainty drive Real Money Gaming operators offshore

      Real Money Gaming (RMG) was the largest contributor to the gaming sector in India, comprising 83-84% of overall revenue in FY22, according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat titled Guardians of Safe Play: Ethical Gaming for Vibrant Bharat.

      I&B Ministry seeks agency to design, develop AI/ML-based integrated dashboard

      The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plans to deploy an integrated dashboard, an AI/ML-powered solution that will analyse recent news stories to forecast emerging trends.

      Xiaomi India's President Muralikrishnan B steps down

      During his stint, Muralikrishnan B was responsible for Operations, Services, Public Affairs & Strategic Projects.

      Diverse offerings boost festive sales for E-comm platforms- Know more

      Walmart-backed Flipkart has claimed to have recorded an overall 7.2 billion visits including 282 million unique visitors while Amazon witnessed 140 crore customer visits with over 85% from non-metro cities.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 5, 2024 5:07 PM

