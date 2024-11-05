            

      Xiaomi India's President Muralikrishnan B steps down

      During his stint, Muralikrishnan B was responsible for Operations, Services, Public Affairs & Strategic Projects.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 5, 2024 4:36 PM
      Muralikrishnan B, who served as the president at Xiaomi India, has stepped down from his position. During his stint, he was responsible for Operations, Services, Public Affairs & Strategic Projects.

      He stated, "I will pursue my research interests on consumer behaviour on technology platforms as part of the Executive Doctorate program at the Indian School of Business (ISB) and help drive synergies between the world of the practitioner of business and that of the academician. Additionally, I will continue to support the company as an independent strategic advisor."

      Muralikrishnan began his career at Asian Paints as an area manager where he headed branch units responsible for overall sales & administration - Sales & Sales promotional plans, forecasting, dealer network management and compliance.

      Then, he moved to Sify Ltd, Tata Communications, eBay Inc, Jabong, and Myntra.

      As the former chief operating officer of India region at Xiaomi India, he was responsible for sales, service and operations.

      As the former chief operating officer at Jabong, he was responsible for a 400+ member team comprising technology, product management, supply chain, customer experience, analytics & HR.


      First Published on Nov 5, 2024 12:54 PM

