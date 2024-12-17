            
Samay Raina’s ‘India's Got Latent’ too hot for big brands | Govt advisory to OTTs | Rise of Private Clubs

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Dec 17, 2024 5:14 PM
According to some experts, Samay Raina's IGL is a goldmine for brands aiming to connect with younger, digitally native audiences. For challenger brands or D2C players, it’s a chance to carve out a distinct, relatable identity that feels bold and human. (Image Source: YouTube and Plex)

Big brands gone latent for Samay Raina's YouTube show?

With each episode surpassing an average of 20 million views, big and traditional brands are still shying away from sponsoring/associating with Samay Raina's- 'India's Got Latent' show over 'brand safety' concerns. Read more

HT Media, DB Corp, Malayala Manorama among applicants for FM Phase-III e-auction

The I&B Ministry invited applications for the e-auction of Private FM Radio Phase-III channels in October 2024, where the last submission date was December 9. In 2015, the central government raised Rs 1,187 crore auctioning 91 FM stations across 54 towns in phase-III of private FM radio policy.

Only 12% of director/CXO positions in M&E firms held by women in 2024: report

Spearheaded by Ormax Media and Film Companion Studios, the O Womaniya! 2024 report highlights a widening gap in female representation in the Indian entertainment ecosystem.

Exclusive spaces! Rise of private clubs as premium workspaces in India's urban centres The market size of private membership clubs is estimated at Rs 576 crore and is projected to reach Rs 941 crore by 2027.

MIB issues advisory to OTT platforms: Crackdown on glamorization of drug use

The advisory comes as a Parliamentary Committee prepares to meet with several stakeholders on December 20 to discuss OTT content.

First Published on Dec 17, 2024 5:14 PM

