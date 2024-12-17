Samay Raina’s ‘India's Got Latent’ too hot for big brands | Govt advisory to OTTs | Rise of Private Clubs

ADVERTISEMENT
Big brands gone latent for Samay Raina's YouTube show?
With each episode surpassing an average of 20 million views, big and traditional brands are still shying away from sponsoring/associating with Samay Raina's- 'India's Got Latent' show over 'brand safety' concerns. Read more
HT Media, DB Corp, Malayala Manorama among applicants for FM Phase-III e-auction
The I&B Ministry invited applications for the e-auction of Private FM Radio Phase-III channels in October 2024, where the last submission date was December 9. In 2015, the central government raised Rs 1,187 crore auctioning 91 FM stations across 54 towns in phase-III of private FM radio policy.
Only 12% of director/CXO positions in M&E firms held by women in 2024: report
Spearheaded by Ormax Media and Film Companion Studios, the O Womaniya! 2024 report highlights a widening gap in female representation in the Indian entertainment ecosystem.
Exclusive spaces! Rise of private clubs as premium workspaces in India's urban centres The market size of private membership clubs is estimated at Rs 576 crore and is projected to reach Rs 941 crore by 2027.
MIB issues advisory to OTT platforms: Crackdown on glamorization of drug use
The advisory comes as a Parliamentary Committee prepares to meet with several stakeholders on December 20 to discuss OTT content.
