HT Media, DB Corp, Malayala Manorama among applicants for FM Phase-III e-auction

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is currently reviewing 20 applicants for the third batch of private FM radio phase-III channels. The list of applicants includes DB Corp Ltd (MY FM), HT Media Ltd, Sun TV Network's South Asia FM Ltd, the Malayala Manorama (Radio Mango) and the Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd. (Club FM).

The third batch includes e-auctions for 730 channels across 234 new cities and is reportedly set at approximately Rs 784.87 crore.

In 2015, the central government raised Rs 1,187 crore auctioning 91 FM stations across 54 towns in phase-III of private FM radio policy. HT Media picked up the Delhi station for Rs 169.16 crore, making it the costliest FM radio license, as per a Business Standard report from 2015. The report stated HT Media spent Rs 340 crore to buy 10 FM licenses, while Bennett, Coleman and Co.'s radio broadcasting unit and Radio Mirchi-operator Entertainment Network India (ENIL), spent Rs 339 crore for 17 stations.

In November 2024, the Ministry extended the deadline for applications for the allotment of 730 FM radio channels under the third batch of phase-III auctions and set it for December 9, 2024.

The original deadline for submitting applications was November 15, 2024. Several radio operators had urged the government to push the deadline to January 15, 2025, citing the need for additional time to assess market conditions and review the auction process in each of the 234 cities covered by this batch.

The publication of ownership details for all applicants took place on December 16, 2024.

The 20 applicants include Guwahati-based AM Television, Palakkad, Kerala based Ahalia Healthcare Ltd (Ahalia Radio), Clear Media India (Hit 95 FM), DB Corp Ltd (MY FM), Orissa-based Eastern Media, HT Media Ltd, JCL Infra, Sun TV Network's Kal Radio Ltd, Haryana-based Lohchab Motors, Madhuresh Publications, Malar Publications (Hello FM), Pindari Media Entertainment radio, Rajasthan Patrika (FM Tadka), RLFE Pvt Ltd., Santamonica Tours & Travels, Sapphire Media (Big FM), Setwell Coatings, Sun TV Network's South Asia FM Ltd, the Malayala Manorama (Radio Mango), and the Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co. Ltd. (Club FM).

Bidders will need to submit their ownership compliance certificates by December 23, 2024. The pre-qualification process for bidders will occur on January 10, 2025, or as soon as all necessary formalities are completed, whichever is later.

Mock auctions are scheduled to take place 4-5 days after the pre-qualification, with the actual e-auctions set to begin just four days following the mock round.