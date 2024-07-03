Sharan Hegde on fundamentals for finfluencers on promoting claims | Homegrown Twitter-copy Koo to shut down after failed acquisition talks

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Fundamental for finfluencers to understand depth of promoting claims: Sharan Hegde

In conversation with Storyboard18, one of the most followed finfluencers and Co-Founder of the Nikhil Kamath-backed finance community 1% Club, Sharan Hegde, shares that the new SEBI guidelines are definitely a big change for finfluencers. However, there’s a bit of confusion because SEBI hasn’t distinguished the types of finfluencers.

That being said, he believes there's a clear path forward for influencers in the country, now and the focus will shift to becoming ethical and knowledgeable influencers who adhere to SEBI's regulations while educating the public about investing.

Homegrown Twitter-copy Koo to shut down after failed acquisition talks

Homegrown social media app and microblogging site Koo, once touted as a strong competitor to X (formerly Twitter), is shutting down its operations, following series of unsuccessful attempts to sell or merge the platform.

Its Co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, took it to LinkedIn post to make the announcement.

Crackdown on surrogate ads: Government to soon issue elaborated guidelines for advertisers

As part of the 100-day plan, the BJP-led NDA government is acting fast to protect consumer interests and is working on releasing guidelines concerning surrogate advertisements, pesky and unsolicited calls, and greenwashing, said sources close to the development.

Comprehensive and elaborative in nature, the surrogate ads guidelines are very soon to be released and are almost finalised by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA). The guidelines will be issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and the draft will be open for public comments and feedback.

Google updates political ads policy; Advertisers to disclose election ads that contain AI-generated content

Google has updated its policy for political content. Advertisers now have to disclose election ads that contain digitally altered or AI-generated content. The tech giant has taken this step to avoid the spread of misinformation, keeping in mind the upcoming key elections this year.

As a result of the update, marketers now have to select a checkbox in the “altered or synthetic content” section of their campaign settings if the content contains the same.

The selection of the checkbox will display an in-ad disclosure for shorts and other feeds on mobile phones and in streams on computers and TVs. Additionally, advertisers will need to provide a prominent disclosure, with acceptable language varying according to the ad’s context, for other formats.

The games of #sponsored: May the most authentic influencer win

By performing periodic audits, brands can ensure that influencers adhere to guidelines, comply with regulations, and uphold brand values, thereby mitigating risks and enhancing the overall success of influencer marketing initiatives. Non-compliance by influencers with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines can result in legal consequences and harm brand reputation.

But, before diving headfirst into influencer campaigns, brands need to crack the code on their audience. Are they real people, or just a mirage of likes?