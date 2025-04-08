Sir Martin Sorrell predicts a new era of smarter advertising | Can creator-led brands go the distance? | SC to hear ₹2.5 lakh crore online gaming tax

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Trade wars & AI: Sir Martin Sorrell predicts a new era of faster, smarter advertising

In a time when global economies are balancing on a razor’s edge, political decisions can send ripples - if not shockwaves - through industries far removed from government chambers. One such tremor came in the form of US President Donald Trump's announcement on "reciprocal tariffs."

The Executive Chairman of S4 Capital, Sir Martin Sorrell is no stranger to the seismic shifts in the global market. Speaking about the Donald Trump's tariff policy, he outlined how a decision made in the Rose Garden in White House could very well reshape the very foundation of modern advertising.

UnderNeat by Kusha Kapila: Can creator-led brands go the distance?

With the launch of UnderNeat, a new shapewear label from actor and digital creator Kusha Kapila, India enters a new phase in the evolution of creator-led commerce. Yet as influencer-driven ventures continue to proliferate, the conversation has shifted. No longer is the buzz alone sufficient. The real test lies in sustainability.

Vinay Singh, co-founder and partner at Fireside Ventures, a consumer-focused investment firm, sees potential beyond the novelty. “India’s aspirations are changing rapidly,” he said. “But with that comes increased pressure - on identity, on appearance. In that context, categories like shapewear resonate.” Influencers, he argues, are uniquely positioned to bridge the knowledge gap in such spaces, especially when their own journeys mirror those of their consumers.

'State Has No Jurisdiction': EPWA counters Gaming Regulation in Madras HC

On Monday, a bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and K. Rajasekhar heard the rejoinder arguments presented by Senior Counsel C. Aryama Sundaram, who appeared on behalf of the eSports Players Welfare Association (EPWA), a body advocating for the welfare of esports players.

To allow other senior counsels time to present their responses, the court adjourned the matter to April 16, 2025. In the meantime, all parties have been permitted to file written submissions.

SC to hear ₹2.5 lakh crore online gaming tax case on May 5

In a high-stakes legal showdown that could redefine India’s online gaming landscape, the Supreme Court has scheduled May 5, 2025, as the date for the final hearing in a case involving show-cause notices issued to several online gaming firms. The case, with an estimated financial impact of ₹2.5 lakh crore, is one of the biggest tax battles in India’s history.

Gaming companies are challenging the government’s interpretation of Rule 31A of the CGST Rules, which states that GST at 28% should be levied on the face value of each bet. The industry argues that this rule applies only to gambling and betting, not to games of skill like rummy, poker, or fantasy sports.

DPDP’s final rules likely in 8 weeks; govt weighing local storage of AI model

The final set of rules of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are likely to be out within the next six to eight weeks, said S Krishnan, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary, on April 7.

The rules, according to him, will play a key role in the prevention of personal data leaks. The government is already exploring local storage of AI models to mitigate any risk associated with them and prevent the flow of data outside the country.