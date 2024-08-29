            
      TRAI on regulating OTT apps under Telecom Act | Flipkart's Amitesh Jha joins Swiggy Instamart as CEO

      Storyboard18 brings the top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 29, 2024 6:18 PM
      Meanwhile, the likes of Broadband India Forum (BIF), National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have argued that OTTs are already governed by the Information Technology Act 2000. (Image source: Unsplash)

      TRAI to soon release recommendations on regulating OTT apps under Telecom Act: Exclusive

      The debate around regulating OTT communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet in India has heated up over the last few months—with telecom companies, including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone, arguing that OTT apps should be regulated under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as they rely on telecom infrastructure.

      Meanwhile, the likes of Broadband India Forum (BIF), National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have argued that OTTs are already governed by the Information Technology Act 2000. In fact, last year, the then telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also had clarified that OTT apps are governed by the IT Act and not the Telecom Act.

      From 'work flexibility' to 'unsteady paychecks', the ups and downs of freelancing

      Freelancing is gaining popularity among Indian media professionals for its flexibility and autonomy, but it comes with challenges such as inconsistent income and job security.

      Unsteady paychecks, no health insurance, and other employee benefits are some of the downsides of a freelancing career.

      Swiggy onboards ex-Flipkart SVP Amitesh Jha as CEO- Swiggy Instamart

      Amitesh Jha will replace Phani Kishan, who is also the co-founder, Swiggy. Kishan will assume a broader organisation-wide role overseeing Swiggy’s central growth unit, and working closely with and reporting to CEO Sriharsha Majety.

      Before joining Swiggy Instamart, Jha was with Flipkart as SVP and was instrumental in making Flipkart and e-commerce mainstream in India. He joined the company during its early foray into electronics and played a key role in driving its significant growth in this category with industry-first practices that set new standards.

      Later, as the head of Flipkart's supply chain, he brought in scale and growth, contributing heavily to the company’s success.

      TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti calls for collaborative approach to combat spam calls

      Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti has stressed the need for a joint effort to tackle the problem of spam messages and calls.

      He urged the regulators to discuss and enable implementation of whitelisting of URLs, APKs, OTT links and call back numbers to be sent in SMS. Additionally, he urged for the migration of existing telemarketers making promotional calls to 140 series on DLT platform and declaration of entire chain of telemarketers engaged by them for PE-TM chain binding.

      “Moneycontrol transforming into advanced fintech player, Firstpost now a global news destination from India” says Mukesh Ambani

      At the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted the exceptional performance and strategic growth of Network18’s news business.

      As part of his address, Ambani said, “Our News business is reaching new heights. This is due to our focus on high-quality journalism. We lead in both general and business news. We are the only network in India with global ambitions. News18 was India's top TV network for election news. On June 4, the counting day, its reach was nearly 50% higher than the IPL final.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Aug 29, 2024 6:18 PM

