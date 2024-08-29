Swiggy onboards ex-Flipkart SVP Amitesh Jha as CEO- Swiggy Instamart

IPO-bound Swiggy, the on-demand convenience platform, has appointed Amitesh Jha as the Chief Executive Officer of its expanding quick commerce business, Swiggy Instamart, effective September 4.
Swiggy’s co-founder and current CEO of Swiggy Instamart, Phani Kishan, will assume a broader organisation-wide role overseeing Swiggy’s Central Growth unit, and working closely with and reporting to Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety.
Kishan, who has been with Swiggy for nearly a decade and began heading Instamart in April 2023, has led several teams at the Bengaluru-based company over the years. He became the head of Instamart after Karthik Gurumurthy exited.
Jha, a seasoned e-commerce expert, brings over two decades of experience in leading categories, operations, strategy, and product development for some of India’s top companies.
Before joining Swiggy Instamart, Jha was with Flipkart as SVP and was instrumental in making Flipkart and e-commerce mainstream in India. He joined the company during its early foray into electronics and played a key role in driving its significant growth in this category with industry-first practices that set new standards. Later, as the head of Flipkart's supply chain, he brought in scale and growth, contributing heavily to the company’s success.
Most recently, he led Flipkart’s growth business, focusing on sustaining long-term growth. He is a Chemical Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi and holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
“Jha's extensive experience includes leading core categories such as smartphones, general merchandise, fashion, and large appliances, as well as managing their logistics arm”, said Swiggy Group CEO, Sriharsha Majety. “With Swiggy Instamart, we have a unique opportunity to redefine the way consumers shop in India, and I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead with him at the helm,” he added.
Speaking about his new role, Jha said, “I firmly believe that the consumer internet industry in India is on the verge of transformative disruption. I am confident that Swiggy, with its innovation DNA, strong customer focus and brand trust, will lead the way in redefining customer behaviour and setting new industry standards.”