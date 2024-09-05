WPP and Omnicom bag Amazon's media biz | ASCI's Partha Sinha's interview | AIDCF criticises Prasar Bharati

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Click here to know more 🔥

WPP and Omnicom bag Amazon's media account after marathon global review

It was described as the Global Media Pitch of the Decade. Amazon's mammoth global media planning and buying account went up for review in late 2023 and finally the winners have emerged. WPP and Omnicom Media Group (OMG) have bagged the media business, edging out the incumbent - IPG's Initiative. WPP will handle Amazon's media business in APAC and EMEA. Omnicom gets the Americas. Sources tell Storyboard18 the agencies' global teams have informed their regional offices, including India.

ASCI to stay ahead in tech curve, will increase focus on financial sector: ASCI Chairman

On Wednesday evening, post the 38th Annual General Meeting of The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) decided to appoint Partha Sinha, President and Chief Brand Officer of Bennett Coleman & Company Limited, as the Chairman of the ASCI Board of Governors for 2024-25. Sinha discussed in-depth about growth of ASCI, challenges, technological advancement and role of the self regulatory body in consultative process.

After his appointment as the ASCI Chairman, Sinha spoke to Storyboard18 and said, "It is a privilege to become Chairman of ASCI, one of the foremost bodies in the field of advertising, communication, and marketing. More importantly, ASCI plays a significant social role. That is what makes my responsibility substantial. It is a bit overwhelming that I have received such immense support from the members."

Australian Parliament grills top Meta executives over digital news policy

The Australian Parliament on Wednesday grilled two top executives of Meta from Facebook and Instagram. The executives were summoned by the parliament for a hearing involving ongoing probe of news practices on the social media networks.

According to The Australian, Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of safety at Meta, and Mia Garlick, a regional director of policy for Australia, were summoned back to parliament after attending a hearing in June.

AIDCF criticises Prasar Bharati for onboarding private TV channels for its OTT; writes to MIB

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting criticising Prasar Bharati for inviting private sector satellite TV channels to onboard its upcoming OTT platform.

The industry body for multiple system operators (MSOs), which has member companies including DEN Network, Hathway, and Hinduja Global Solutions, has said that the move is against its own uplinking and downlinking guidelines.

Flipkart's Dhruvish Thakkar Thakkar joins Swiggy as AVP - revenue & growth - Swiggy Dineout

In a post put out by Swiggy, Dhruvish Thakkar stated, "I’m thrilled to join Swiggy, a brand I’ve long admired for its innovative and customer-first mindset. I look forward to collaborating with the incredible teams that have been fuelling Swiggy’s growth. My goal is to enhance dining out in India, making it more enjoyable, rewarding and seamless, turning every meal into a celebration of flavours, fun and zero hassle."

He began his career at Xebec Communications and went on to work across GlaxoSmithKline, Whirlpool Corporation and Myntra.