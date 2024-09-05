            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • flipkarts-dhruvish-thakkar-joins-swiggy-as-avp-revenue-growth-swiggy-dineout-41454

      Flipkart's Dhruvish Thakkar joins Swiggy as AVP - revenue & growth - Swiggy Dineout

      Previously, Dhruvish Thakkar led Flipkart as senior director, head of marketing & revenue - Flipkart Epharma.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 5, 2024 12:54 PM
      Flipkart's Dhruvish Thakkar joins Swiggy as AVP - revenue & growth - Swiggy Dineout
      Dhruvish Thakkar began his career at Xebec Communications and went on to work across GlaxoSmithKline, Whirlpool Corporation and Myntra. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Dhruvish Thakkar, who led Flipkart as senior director, head of marketing & revenue - Flipkart Epharma, has joined Swiggy as AVP - revenue and growth, Swiggy Dineout.

      In a post put out by Swiggy, he stated, "I’m thrilled to join Swiggy, a brand I’ve long admired for its innovative and customer-first mindset. I look forward to collaborating with the incredible teams that have been fuelling Swiggy’s growth. My goal is to enhance dining out in India, making it more enjoyable, rewarding and seamless, turning every meal into a celebration of flavours, fun and zero hassle."

      On his departure from Flipkart, in a LinkedIn post, he highlighted, "When I first walked through the doors of Flipkart, I was driven by ambition and a desire to make an impact. Now, a decade later, as I leave, I’m walking away with so much more than just titles or achievements—I’m leaving with a lifetime of memories, friendships, and invaluable lessons that have shaped who I am today."

      He added, "This journey has been about embracing challenges, seizing opportunities, and making an impact. From driving category marketing for Flipkart Fashion, to leading the biggest Sale events at Flipkart, to driving revenue growth at Myntra, to shaping the revenue and customer goals at Flipkart Health+, every step has been an adventure, filled with learnings and triumphs."

      In his previous role at Flipkart, Thakkar led brand marketing, performance marketing, revenue planning, sell-side, pricing, merchandising, customer retention and growth charters for Flipkart's Epharma business. His expertise spans across fashion, beauty, social commerce, gaming and healthcare.

      He began his career at Xebec Communications and went on to work across GlaxoSmithKline, Whirlpool Corporation and Myntra.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 5, 2024 12:54 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      OML Entertainment elevates Tusharr Kumar to CEO

      OML Entertainment elevates Tusharr Kumar to CEO

      Brand Makers

      Integral Ad Science appoints Marc Grabowski and Srishti Gupta as COO and CPO

      Integral Ad Science appoints Marc Grabowski and Srishti Gupta as COO and CPO

      Brand Makers

      Reckitt's Amrita Asrani joins Amway as CMO

      Reckitt's Amrita Asrani joins Amway as CMO

      Brand Makers

      ASCI to stay ahead in tech curve, will increase focus on financial sector: ASCI Chairman

      ASCI to stay ahead in tech curve, will increase focus on financial sector: ASCI Chairman

      Brand Makers

      upGrad Enterprise makes key senior appointments

      upGrad Enterprise makes key senior appointments

      Brand Makers

      CoinDCX appoints Prashant Verma as chief growth and marketing officer

      CoinDCX appoints Prashant Verma as chief growth and marketing officer

      Brand Makers

      Partha Sinha elected as ASCI Chairperson

      Partha Sinha elected as ASCI Chairperson