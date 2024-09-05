Flipkart's Dhruvish Thakkar joins Swiggy as AVP - revenue & growth - Swiggy Dineout

Dhruvish Thakkar, who led Flipkart as senior director, head of marketing & revenue - Flipkart Epharma, has joined Swiggy as AVP - revenue and growth, Swiggy Dineout.
In a post put out by Swiggy, he stated, "I’m thrilled to join Swiggy, a brand I’ve long admired for its innovative and customer-first mindset. I look forward to collaborating with the incredible teams that have been fuelling Swiggy’s growth. My goal is to enhance dining out in India, making it more enjoyable, rewarding and seamless, turning every meal into a celebration of flavours, fun and zero hassle."
On his departure from Flipkart, in a LinkedIn post, he highlighted, "When I first walked through the doors of Flipkart, I was driven by ambition and a desire to make an impact. Now, a decade later, as I leave, I’m walking away with so much more than just titles or achievements—I’m leaving with a lifetime of memories, friendships, and invaluable lessons that have shaped who I am today."
He added, "This journey has been about embracing challenges, seizing opportunities, and making an impact. From driving category marketing for Flipkart Fashion, to leading the biggest Sale events at Flipkart, to driving revenue growth at Myntra, to shaping the revenue and customer goals at Flipkart Health+, every step has been an adventure, filled with learnings and triumphs."
In his previous role at Flipkart, Thakkar led brand marketing, performance marketing, revenue planning, sell-side, pricing, merchandising, customer retention and growth charters for Flipkart's Epharma business. His expertise spans across fashion, beauty, social commerce, gaming and healthcare.
He began his career at Xebec Communications and went on to work across GlaxoSmithKline, Whirlpool Corporation and Myntra.