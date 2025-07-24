Youtube ad revenue climbs | 30% less traffic promise for Bengaluru | Google Search helps power Alphabet

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

YouTube's ad revenue climbs 13% to $9.8 billion in Q2, fueling Google’s growth

Alphabet reported a robust second quarter for 2025, highlighting the company’s momentum as it leans into artificial intelligence and its core advertising business. The company posted a 14% year-over-year rise in revenue to $96.43 billion, while net income climbed 19% to $28.2 billion. Operating income grew 14% to $31.27 billion, with services revenue up 12% to $82.5 billion.

EaseMyTrip co-founder promises 30% traffic relief in Bengaluru within a year. Here's how

Bengaluru's traffic crisis might finally be on the road to resolution - thanks an ambitious, data-driven intervention spearheaded by Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

Just days after announcing a Rs 1 crore commitment to solving the city's chronic congestion problem, Pitti has unveiled a comprehensive action plan that he believes could slash traffic volumes by 25-50% within a year.

In a major update shared on social media platform X, Pitti wrote, "I am confident of improving Bengaluru traffic by 25-30% within a year's time."

Google Search helps power Alphabet’s $96.4 billion quarter as AI push gains speed

Alphabet reported a strong second quarter, highlighting the resilience of its core advertising business as it accelerates its artificial intelligence push. The company’s flagship Google Search unit delivered double-digit revenue growth, helping drive a 14 percent year-over-year increase in overall revenue to $96.43 billion. Net income rose 19 percent to $28.2 billion for the quarter that ended in June.

Here's how much Nestlé India's incoming Chairman Manish Tiwary earned in FY25

Nestlé India Limited has geared up for a major overhaul in its leadership as the company's incumbent Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan, will relinquish his office upon his retirement on 31 July 2025.

Narayanan will hand over the reins of the Rs 2.24 trillion company to Manish Tiwary. The 55-year-old businessman will assume his office as Nestlé India's MD with effect from 1 August 2025.

The incoming chairman earned an annual pay of nearly Rs 3 crore in the financial year 2025, the company's latest annual report revealed. He was also given a lump sum payout of Rs 15 crore at the time of joining the firm.

Google takes Android dominance battle to Supreme Court

Google has escalated its legal battle against India's competition watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), by filing an appeal in the Supreme Court. The tech giant is challenging a March 2025 ruling by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) which largely affirmed the CCI's findings that Google abused its dominant position in the Android ecosystem through its Play Store policies and the promotion of Google Pay.

The appeal, filed on July 21, is expected to be listed for hearing soon. This development marks the latest chapter in a protracted legal dispute that began with a CCI investigation into Google's Play Store billing practices in November 2020.