            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • laxman-rekha-for-entertainment-vpn-use-and-piracy-to-surge-why-did-the-govt-block-otts-77007

‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment | VPN use and piracy to surge | Why did the govt block OTTs

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 6:43 PM
‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment | VPN use and piracy to surge | Why did the govt block OTTs
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has strongly endorsed the Centre's move to bans over 20 OTT platforms for obscene content.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment: MP Ravi Kishan on govt OTT ban over obscene content

As centre bans over 20 OTT platforms for obscene content, the BJP MP says the decision protects Indian culture, alleging that several OTT platforms were producing “soft porn” and vulgar films under the guise of entertainment.

Govt's OTT ban likely to fuel VPN use and piracy surge, say experts

With 25 platforms, including ALTT, abruptly taken offline, experts warn that banning content doesn’t curb demand, but it would only push viewers to illegal streaming, torrents, and VPN-enabled access, weakening regulatory impact.

Why did the govt block OTTs like Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots, Desiflix, Mojflix? Details here

The action was taken in consultation with the MHA, MWCD, MeitY, Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), industry bodies FICCI and CII, and experts in the field of women rights and child rights.

Obscenity ban sparks OTT industry shake-up; Netflix, Prime Video and others may tighten content checks

Govt’s ban on 25 ‘obscene’ OTT platforms may target fringe players, but it sends a loud regulatory signal to giants like Netflix, Amazon, and others to tighten compliance and tread carefully amid rising moral scrutiny.

Balaji Telefilms stock falls 5% as govt bans ALTT over obscene content

ALTT (earlier ALTBalaji) is among 25 OTT platforms banned by the Centre on July 25 for allegedly streaming inappropriate content.

Catch Storyboard18's top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem here and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.


Tags
First Published on Jul 25, 2025 6:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Arkade Developers clocks Rs 29 crore profit, revenue surges by 31.6% in Q1 FY26

Arkade Developers clocks Rs 29 crore profit, revenue surges by 31.6% in Q1 FY26

Brand Makers

DLF's Westpark sells out: 416 units booked for over Rs 2,300 crore in Mumbai

DLF's Westpark sells out: 416 units booked for over Rs 2,300 crore in Mumbai

Special Coverage

Youtube ad revenue climbs | 30% less traffic promise for Bengaluru | Google Search helps power Alphabet

Youtube ad revenue climbs | 30% less traffic promise for Bengaluru | Google Search helps power Alphabet

Special Coverage

Apparel leasing share declines to 37% in FY25 amid e-commerce boom: Anarock report

Apparel leasing share declines to 37% in FY25 amid e-commerce boom: Anarock report

Special Coverage

Air India completes fuel switch checks on Boeing fleet after Ahmedabad crash

Air India completes fuel switch checks on Boeing fleet after Ahmedabad crash

Special Coverage

Route Mobile profit declines by 32% in Q1 FY26; Re-designates Rajdipkumar Gupta as CEO

Route Mobile profit declines by 32% in Q1 FY26; Re-designates Rajdipkumar Gupta as CEO

Special Coverage

Godrej Properties acquires 48 acres land parcel in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties acquires 48 acres land parcel in Bengaluru