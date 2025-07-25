‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment | VPN use and piracy to surge | Why did the govt block OTTs

ADVERTISEMENT
‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment: MP Ravi Kishan on govt OTT ban over obscene content
As centre bans over 20 OTT platforms for obscene content, the BJP MP says the decision protects Indian culture, alleging that several OTT platforms were producing “soft porn” and vulgar films under the guise of entertainment.
Govt's OTT ban likely to fuel VPN use and piracy surge, say experts
With 25 platforms, including ALTT, abruptly taken offline, experts warn that banning content doesn’t curb demand, but it would only push viewers to illegal streaming, torrents, and VPN-enabled access, weakening regulatory impact.
Why did the govt block OTTs like Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots, Desiflix, Mojflix? Details here
The action was taken in consultation with the MHA, MWCD, MeitY, Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), industry bodies FICCI and CII, and experts in the field of women rights and child rights.
Obscenity ban sparks OTT industry shake-up; Netflix, Prime Video and others may tighten content checks
Govt’s ban on 25 ‘obscene’ OTT platforms may target fringe players, but it sends a loud regulatory signal to giants like Netflix, Amazon, and others to tighten compliance and tread carefully amid rising moral scrutiny.
Balaji Telefilms stock falls 5% as govt bans ALTT over obscene content
ALTT (earlier ALTBalaji) is among 25 OTT platforms banned by the Centre on July 25 for allegedly streaming inappropriate content.
