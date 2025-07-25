Arkade Developers clocks Rs 29 crore profit, revenue surges by 31.6% in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
Mumbai-based real estate company Arkade Developers reported a profit of Rs 29 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, while the revenue from operations increased to Rs 165 crore year-on-year.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said, "Arkade Developers reported revenue growth of 31.6% year-on-year at Rs 165 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," and added, "The strong revenue growth for the quarter came from robust growth of pre-sales achieved over the last few quarters, the revenue recognition of which was done in Q1 FY26".
The realty firm's pre-sales jumped by 17.1% to Rs 142 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, while collections increased by 41.8% to Rs 170 crore.
"We are pleased to report a healthy year-on-year growth, with pre-sales increasing by 17.1% and collections rising by 41.8%. These results reflect our consistent focus on execution excellence and strong demand," Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited said.
Jain said that homebuyers' sentiments continued to remain strong, particularly in the luxury segment.
Earlier this month, the Mumbai-based developer acquired a 100% stake in Filmistan Private Limited (FPL) for Rs 182.95 crore. The company has also planned the development of uber-luxury residential buildings that will feature 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences along with penthouses, across two high-rise towers of 50 storeys each.
"Our entry into the high-potential Thane micro-market and the acquisition of Filmistan Pvt. Ltd. are landmark achievements, reinforcing our commitment to strengthening our footprint across MMR’s most promising corridors," Jain added.