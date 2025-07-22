            
TRAI hosts regulators' meet | ZEEL, Havells, Colgate-Palmolive cuts AdEx in Q1 FY26 | BCCI to fall under National Sports Governance Bill

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 7:10 PM
A dedicated 1600-number series for transactional and service-related calls in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors was a major agenda point.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

TRAI hosts joint regulators’ meet to tackle telecom-linked frauds, launches digital consent pilot

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today convened a high-level meeting of the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR) in New Delhi. The meeting aimed to fast-track collaborative efforts against telecom-linked spam, fraud, and infrastructure misuse.

BCCI to be covered under National Sports Governance Bill

The BCCI, by virtue of this inclusion, has now become part of the Olympic movement - a status that necessitates greater alignment with international sporting norms and governance structures.

Havells India cuts AdEx by 17.37% to Rs 142.90 crore in Q1 FY26

Consumer electronic firm Havells India has announced its Quarter 1 earning for the fiscal year 2026. The company's consolidated profit declined by 14.71% amid cut in its total expenses, including advertising and sales promotion.

Zee Entertainment's ad revenue drops 16.7% YoY in Q1 FY26

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Tuesday announced its first-quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2026. The media company posted a 21.7% increase in profit in Q1 FY26, while the advertisement revenue saw a slump of 16.7% year-on-year. The drop marks a nearly 17% year-on-year decline and a 9.4% quarter-on-quarter decline.

Colgate-Palmolive India slashes AdEx by 5.5% YoY to Rs 188.41 crore in Q1 FY26

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited on Tuesday announced its first quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2026. The toothpaste brand's profit declined by 11.8% in the quarter ended on 30 June 2025.

First Published on Jul 22, 2025 7:10 PM

