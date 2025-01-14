            
Prasar Bharati and Adhikari Brothers enter into a strategic alliance to expand content horizons

As part of this collaboration, Sri Adhikari Brothers diverse range of content will be made available on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVES as well as on linear television channels.

By  Storyboard18Jan 14, 2025 6:08 PM
Under this collaboration, Sri Adhikari Brothers’ broadcast channels—Mastiii, Dabangg, and Maiboli—will also be accessible on the Waves. (From left to right - Prasar Bharati and Sri Adhikari Brothers. Image Source: YouTube and LinkedIn)

Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Broadcaster, has announced a strategic collaboration with Sri Adhikari Brothers Digital Network Pvt. Ltd. As part of this collaboration, Sri Adhikari Brothers diverse range of content will be made available on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVES as well as on linear television channels. Additionally, this long-term collaboration will focus on co-developing fresh and innovative content tailored to contemporary audiences, stated the company in a statement.

Under this collaboration, Sri Adhikari Brothers’ broadcast channels—Mastiii, Dabangg, and Maiboli—will also be accessible on the Waves.

Speaking on the association, Markand Adhikari, chairman Emeritus of Sri Adhikari Brothers Network, shared, "Gautam (my brother) and I started our career with Doordarshan, and whatever Adhikari Brothers is today is because of the massive reach of Doordarshan. We feel like it’s a homecoming, and I am confident that, once again, we will provide quality entertainment for our audiences. We are proud of our legacy with Doordarshan."

Kailasnath Adhikari, managing director of Sri Adhikari Brothers, added saying, "I have grown up watching Doordarshan and I call it my home. We are filled with nothing but pride and will always put our best foot forward to carry on this association for times to come.”


First Published on Jan 14, 2025 6:06 PM

