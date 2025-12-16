Prasar Bharati opens prime-time sponsored slots on DD Bangla, invites fresh content proposals

Applications, along with all required documents and pilot episodes, must be submitted to Doordarshan Kendra Kolkata by January 31, 2026, at 6 pm.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has invited fresh programme proposals for telecast on DD Bangla under its Sponsored Programme Scheme, opening up both prime-time and non-prime-time slots to independent producers, rights owners, aggregators and production houses. The move is aimed at expanding the channel’s content portfolio while leveraging a revenue-sharing model that allows producers to monetise commercial airtime.

According to the notice issued by Doordarshan Kendra Kolkata, selected programmes will be telecast on DD Bangla in exchange for a prescribed slot fee, while producers will be entitled to “Free Commercial Time” (FCT) to be used for advertising goods, services or brand promotions in line with Prasar Bharati’s Commercial Code.

DD Bangla has called for proposals across a broad spectrum of genres, including documentaries, short films, fiction and docu-fiction, children’s and women empowerment content, performing arts, travelogues and vlogs, current affairs, reality shows and animated content for children. Feature films and live events are also eligible for consideration, provided they comply with Prasar Bharati’s Broadcasting Code.

Programmes are expected to be independently produced, both in content and style, and must adhere to the broadcaster’s editorial and commercial guidelines.

Applications, along with all required documents and pilot episodes, must be submitted to Doordarshan Kendra Kolkata by January 31, 2026, at 6 pm. Proposals must include a cover letter detailing the production house, genre, year of production and content details; episode-wise synopses; registration and incorporation documents; awards and recognitions, if any; past telecast history with viewership data; and a notarised affidavit confirming eligibility.

Producers are also required to submit financial details, including PAN, GST registration and income tax returns for the past three consecutive years.

Following initial scrutiny, shortlisted applicants will be asked to submit up to 13 episodes or the complete content, whichever is less, on an external hard drive for preview and evaluation. Producers may also be required to make presentations before an evaluation committee. Additional documents such as audited balance sheets, authorisation for signatories and an indemnity bond will be sought before final approval.

If the full content is not available at the time of signing the agreement, producers will have to furnish a performance-related bank guarantee equivalent to the consolidated slot fee plus GST for the number of episodes applied for.

Under the scheme, a 30-minute programme slot in prime time (7 pm to 11 pm) is priced at ₹7,000 for corporate sponsors and ₹22,500 for government or PSU sponsors. Non-prime-time slots are priced lower, at ₹4,100 for corporate sponsors and ₹13,500 for government or PSU sponsors. Producers are entitled to 240 seconds of free commercial time per episode, with spot buy rates applicable for any excess usage.

Payments for allotted slots must be made at least seven days before the start of the relevant month. Failure to deliver content on schedule can attract liquidated damages of ₹1,000 per day, while delays in commencing telecast may lead to partial compensation or forfeiture of the allotted slot.

Content must be delivered in XDCAM HD 422 format with specified audio and video standards. DD Bangla reserves the right to preview content and seek modifications before final telecast. Agreements can be terminated by either party with an eight-week notice, subject to completion of the programme storyline in the case of serials.

Industry executives say the initiative offers independent producers access to a large regional audience while providing a structured commercial framework to recover production costs. For Prasar Bharati, the sponsored programming model helps bolster regional content offerings and generate incremental revenues without compromising editorial oversight.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 8:39 AM