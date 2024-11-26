Streambox Media launches Dor as 'India’s first subscription TV service'

Streambox Media, a strategic media-tech venture founded by Anuj Gandhi and backed by Micromax Informatics, along with Nikhil Kamath and Stride Ventures, launched Dor, a subscription-based Television Service. This is set to go live in India through Flipkart on December 1st, 2024, subsequently opening to other platforms and the offline distribution ecosystem.

The subscription service integrates 4K QLED TV with SVOD OTT streaming platforms, AVOD platforms, Live channels, Gaming, News and more into a single, affordable monthly subscription plan. Powered by India’s indigenously designed and developed, Dor TV OS, the subscription platform ensures an intuitive and unified viewing experience for consumers, eliminating fragmented navigation across multiple devices or apps, the company said in a statement.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax Informatics, stated, "The home entertainment landscape is witnessing a tectonic shift with the rise of subscription and leasing models. Younger audiences, Gen Y and Zoomers, prefer renting over owning, prioritizing flexibility and value." Sharma believes, with Dor, they are introducing a market disruptor that meets these evolving consumer preferences.

He added, "Leveraging India’s indigenously designed and developed Dor OS, this TV Subscription Service captures what a future-ready technology can achieve across Global Markets. We strongly believe Dor is poised to be a game-changer in the Indian entertainment ecosystem, offering a unified service to address affordability and innovation for our customers."

The Indian connected TV ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with the number of connected TV households expected to grow from 50 million to 100 million within the next five years. However, fragmented services and high upfront costs continue to deter a large segment of potential users. Anuj Gandhi, founder and CEO of Streambox Media, stated, "Dor bridges this gap by integrating cutting-edge AI technology, multiple content platforms, and the proprietary Dor OS with its hyper-personalization and intuitive content discovery into a subscription-based model."

Gandhi said, "As a first-of-its-kind TV-as-a-service model in India, Dor positions itself as a future-ready innovation, offering unmatched value to an addressable market with immense growth potential. We strongly believe that Dor has the potential to become a must-have for consumers in times to come, and that's why we offer a 4-year warranty along with security and software upgrades. We are here to make a real difference.”

Speaking of the company's aims, Romil Ramgarhia, COO of Streambox Media added, Dor aims to democratize access to high-quality, premium entertainment by significantly lowering the barriers of entry for Indian households. "This innovative approach ensures that cutting-edge technology is no longer a luxury but an accessible service for all," he said.