Sanchar Saathi resolved 2 cr requests as of Sept ; 31 resolutions every minute: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Ministry of Communications has marked September 2025 as a month of “breakthrough progress” in digital connectivity, citizen empowerment, and industry collaboration, according to a message issued by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.
The developments come just weeks before India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, touted as Asia’s biggest telecom and technology platform, scheduled for October. The ministry launched the IMC 2025 mobile app, envisioned as a one-stop interactive resource for delegates, innovators, and citizens. Scindia said the event will showcase India’s leadership in emerging domains such as 5G, 6G, AI, satellite communications, quantum technologies, electronics manufacturing, and cybersecurity, aligning with the roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047.
Citizen-facing platforms under the Department of Telecommunications also reported record numbers.
The Sanchar Saathi portal crossed two crore requests resolved under its “Know Mobile Connections in Your Name” service, averaging 31 resolutions per minute. Meanwhile, the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) traced around 22,300 lost or stolen handsets in just one week, with 9,650 devices returned to owners in coordination with state and UT police- about one recovery every minute.
To bolster digital trust, the ministry rolled out the beta version of the Trusted Contact Details module on Sanchar Saathi, offering verified contact numbers, emails, and websites of critical institutions such as banks and financial organisations to curb cyber fraud. The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs also commended the ministry’s efforts, particularly the upcoming Mobile Number Validation Service (MNVS).
On the industry front, the Stakeholders Advisory Committee of ISPs and infrastructure providers met on September 4 to draft strategies for pushing high-speed broadband deeper into Tier-3 cities, semi-urban and rural areas, while tackling hurdles in fixed-line expansion.
Scindia said these measures- whether resolving citizen queries, recovering devices, or expanding broadband- reflect the government’s commitment to a “Digital Bharat, Empowered Bharat.”
He urged stakeholders to carry forward the momentum into IMC 2025 and beyond, positioning India as Asia’s foremost digital power.