Apollo Tyres debuts on Team India jersey

Following the announcement of a 3-year partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Apollo Tyres unveiled its logo on the Indian men’s cricket team jersey for the first time on October 2 in Ahmedabad, India, before the opening Test match against the West Indies.
#TeamIndia is set to make a statement as they step onto the field with a bold new look, powered by Apollo Tyres. Let’s celebrate this new beginning and cheer louder than ever before.#TeamIndia #ApolloTyres #GoTheDistance #NewJersey #TestSeries pic.twitter.com/lS7xzzI7L8— Apollo Tyres (@apollotyres) October 2, 2025
The Apollo Tyres logo first appeared on the sleeves of women’s team jerseys during their match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.
The presence of the Apollo Tyres logo on the jerseys of both the men’s and women’s teams symbolises a commitment to supporting the sport and celebrating the nation’s passion.
The company views this collaboration not only as a strategic partnership but also as a matter of immense national pride.
Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said, “Our logo appearing on the Indian cricket teams’ jersey is a moment of great honour for us. Cricket unites the nation like no other sport, and through this association, we aim to go the distance with the teams and their supporters, embodying the spirit of determination, resilience and excellence.”
As the teams take to the field adorned with the company’s emblem, Apollo Tyres looks forward to going the distance on a journey of shared victories and inspiring moments.
