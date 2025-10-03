            

Apollo Tyres debuts on Team India jersey

The Apollo Tyres logo first appeared on the sleeves of women’s team jerseys during their match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2025 9:39 AM
The presence of the Apollo Tyres logo on the jerseys of both the men’s and women’s teams symbolises a deep commitment to supporting the sport and celebrating the nation’s passion.

Following the announcement of a 3-year partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Apollo Tyres unveiled its logo on the Indian men’s cricket team jersey for the first time on October 2 in Ahmedabad, India, before the opening Test match against the West Indies.

The company views this collaboration not only as a strategic partnership but also as a matter of immense national pride.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said, “Our logo appearing on the Indian cricket teams’ jersey is a moment of great honour for us. Cricket unites the nation like no other sport, and through this association, we aim to go the distance with the teams and their supporters, embodying the spirit of determination, resilience and excellence.”

As the teams take to the field adorned with the company’s emblem, Apollo Tyres looks forward to going the distance on a journey of shared victories and inspiring moments.


First Published on Oct 3, 2025 9:39 AM

