DoT warns ISPs to strictly follow security clauses or risk license termination

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a stern reminder to all licensees with Internet Service Authorization to ensure strict compliance with the security conditions under the Unified License agreements.
In a notification dated September 30, 2025, the ministry flagged concerns that several entities were not following security clauses “scrupulously” and warned that non-adherence could lead to license termination after due process.
The key clauses reiterated include:
Security clearance for foreign personnel deployed for installation, operations, or maintenance, to be obtained from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Majority of board directors in licensee companies must be Indian citizens.
Top management positions such as Chairman, MD, CEO, and CFO, if held by foreign nationals, require annual security vetting by MHA, with directions from the ministry binding on the licensee in case of adverse findings.
The DoT directed all Internet service providers to comply not only with these provisions but also with other security conditions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued periodically.
The circular has also been circulated to the Director General of Telecom, with instructions to disseminate it across all License Service Area (LSA) field units to ensure industry-wide adherence.