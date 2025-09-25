From Raids to Reels: Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi HC against Netflix, Red Chillies; seeks Rs 2 cr damages

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede has moved the Delhi High Court against the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, seeking Rs 2 crore in damages and an injunction against its streaming, Bar and Bench reported.
In his plea, Wankhede has named Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Netflix and other parties as respondents. As per the media report, the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer has alleged that his depiction in the show is “false, malicious, and defamatory.”
According to the petition, the series presents a misleading portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, potentially eroding public trust in law enforcement.
Wankhede further claimed that the content was “deliberately conceptualised and executed” to tarnish his reputation, especially while legal proceedings involving him and Aryan Khan remain pending before the Bombay High Court and the Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.
The IRS officer has also urged that, should damages be awarded, they be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital to support the treatment of cancer patients.
The case is likely to raise wider debates about the balance between creative expression and ongoing legal proceedings, as well as the portrayal of public officials in fictionalised accounts of real-life controversies.