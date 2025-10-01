Defining India's media future: Sanjay Jaju, Dr L Murugan and Anil Kumar Lahoti lead policy voices at FICCI FRAMES 2025

As India’s media and entertainment industry prepares to gather for the silver jubilee edition of FICCI FRAMES on 7-8 October, the spotlight is set to fall not only on stars and streaming giants but also on the policymakers and regulators who increasingly steer the industry’s direction.

At the heart of the conversations will be Sanjay Jaju, Secretary at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, who is expected to outline the government’s roadmap for a sector that has grown into a $30 billion creative economy. Jaju’s keynote address will frame India’s ambitions to expand its media reach globally while strengthening its domestic ecosystem.

He will be joined by Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, whose address will draw on the larger theme of the silver jubilee edition - celebrating 25 years of Indian media’s resilience and reinvention. Murugan is expected to highlight how the industry has embraced technological shifts while holding on to its cultural continuity, appealing to audiences across languages, regions, and platforms. His remarks are likely to underscore the role of influential voices and pioneering creativity in shaping a sector that has become both a mirror of India’s diversity and a driver of its global ambitions.

Adding a regulatory dimension, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), will deliver a special keynote on “Collaborative Growth of Broadcasting.” His intervention is expected to focus on the need for synergy between regulators, industry, and government, at a time when broadcasting is being reshaped by streaming platforms, technology and mobile-first consumption.

The event, held at the Fairmont in Mumbai, will bring together not just policymakers but also global executives from Netflix, Meta, Amazon, and Google. On the agenda are some of the industry’s most pressing questions: the rollout of Maharashtra’s ambitious AVGC-XR Policy 2025, with a $400 million financial commitment to position the state as a hub for animation and gaming; the impact of AI on the creator economy; and the contours of future regulation in a world where digital platforms now rival traditional broadcasters.