            
  • Home
  • television
  • zee-media-approves-10-year-5-fccb-issue-worth-usd-465-9-million-61836

Zee Media approves 10-Year, 5% FCCB issue worth USD 465.9 Million

The bonds will be issued on a private placement basis to UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. and Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund.

By  Storyboard18Apr 8, 2025 9:11 PM
Zee Media approves 10-Year, 5% FCCB issue worth USD 465.9 Million
This strategic move aims to bolster Zee Media's financial flexibility and is aligned with the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Zee Media Corporation Limited announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a major fundraising initiative through the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) worth up to USD 465.9 million (Rs 399.78 crore). The bonds will be issued on a private placement basis to UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Ltd. and Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund.

This strategic move aims to bolster Zee Media's financial flexibility and is aligned with the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

The decision was made during a board meeting held earlier today and disclosed to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Limited. The bonds will carry a 5% annual coupon rate, remain unsecured and unlisted, and have a 10-year maturity. They will be issued on a private placement basis to two international investors — UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Limited and Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund (a VCC sub-fund).

The FCCBs will be issued in five series, and the funds will be drawn in tranches. The company has fixed the conversion price at ₹13.50 per equity share (including ₹12.50 as equity premium), based on the pricing formula under the 1993 FCCB Scheme. The "floor price" for the issuance has been set at ₹13.04 per equity share, with the relevant date for pricing determined as April 8, 2025.

Should the bonds be converted, Zee Media could potentially issue up to 2,961,353,58 new equity shares of ₹1 each. The FCCBs will not be listed on any stock exchange, domestic or international. The company has not reported any default history on coupon payments for prior FCCB issuances.


Tags
First Published on Apr 8, 2025 9:10 PM

More from Storyboard18

Television

No insolvency for Zee: IDBI’s plea dismissed by Appellate Tribunal

No insolvency for Zee: IDBI’s plea dismissed by Appellate Tribunal

Brand Makers

WPP's Mark Read stresses on 'more efficient operations and strict capital allocation' amid market pressures

WPP's Mark Read stresses on 'more efficient operations and strict capital allocation' amid market pressures

Television

EXCLUSIVE: Prasar Bharati gears up for massive D2M trials, bidding to begin in a year

EXCLUSIVE: Prasar Bharati gears up for massive D2M trials, bidding to begin in a year

How it Works

Delhi HC grants tax exemption to Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation

Delhi HC grants tax exemption to Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation

Television

IPL 2025: Irfan Pathan dropped from commentary team over alleged bias

IPL 2025: Irfan Pathan dropped from commentary team over alleged bias

Television

TV broadcasters' margins set to improve amid digital expansion: Crisil Ratings

TV broadcasters' margins set to improve amid digital expansion: Crisil Ratings

Television

JioStar integrates Sports18 channels to Star Sports Network

JioStar integrates Sports18 channels to Star Sports Network