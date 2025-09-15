ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka bets on omni-channel transformation, tech integration

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), one of India’s leading media and entertainment companies, conducted its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, marked by a strong focus on future-ready strategies and technological integration.

During the AGM Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, addressed the shareholders with a clear emphasis on strategic transformation and long-term growth. Goenka stressed that the company was not merely adapting to industry changes but actively shaping its future trajectory.

“Our clear focus during the year was on implementing sharp, result-oriented steps in line with our strategic growth plan,” Goenka said. “Zee is transforming for the next era and building a strong springboard to propel into the future with a robust roadmap for long-term success.”

Zee has implemented stringent cost discipline measures, resulting in targeted cost calibrations across key business segments. According to Goenka, these steps were pivotal in streamlining the business and combining the company’s core strength in content creation with emerging technologies. The CEO elaborated on Zee’s ambitious goal to transition into an omni-channel business model, integrating data-led decision-making into content creation and embedding technology deeper into operations.

Highlighting human capital as a priority, Goenka noted, “We are building a future-ready talent pool, equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in a highly competitive landscape.” His vision aligns with Zee’s broader aim to remain a market leader by fostering innovation at every level—whether in content, delivery, or technology.

R. Gopalan, Chairperson of Zee Entertainment, echoed Goenka’s confidence in the company’s adaptive strength, attributing recent performance improvements to a focus on content quality, cost effectiveness, and expansion of offerings across languages. “Concerted action in the digital segment, with a firm focus on profitability, has significantly reduced losses,” Gopalan noted, emphasizing that Zee’s strategic efforts are starting to yield visible viewership gains.

In a major boost to shareholder confidence, Zee declared a dividend of Re. 2.43 per equity share for FY 2024-25, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This decision was approved by 99.84% of voting shareholders.