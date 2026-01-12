Blinkit delivery partner’s late-night gesture wins praise from Delhi fintech executive

While several users praised Blinkit and the delivery partner for the gesture, others questioned the reliability of the company’s printout service.

A Delhi-based fintech executive has shared an account of a Blinkit delivery partner’s late-night act of kindness, recalling how the rider offered help while her mother was hospitalised, an incident that has since resonated widely on social media.

Monica Jasuja, Chief Expansion and Innovation Officer at Emerging Payments Association Asia, said in a post on X that the incident occurred in December 2024, when she ordered printouts of her mother’s insurance policy to be delivered to a hospital during a medical emergency.

I’ve felt this too. And it stays with you.



In late December 2024, late at night in biting cold, I ordered printouts of my mother’s insurance policy to be delivered to a hospital.



When the Blinkit rider arrived, he asked me to step outside where I already was, near a tea stall.… https://t.co/WZW1j7qsxL — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) January 10, 2026

Jasuja informed that she had placed the order late at night amid cold weather and was waiting near a tea stall outside the hospital when the Blinkit delivery partner arrived with the printouts. She stated that the rider not only completed the delivery but also gently enquired about who had been admitted and whether she needed any additional assistance.

According to Jasuja, she was in a hurry to return to the emergency ward and does not recall whether she responded properly at the time. However, she said that the brief interaction left a lasting impact, adding that even a year later she remembers the rider’s empathy and silently blesses him whenever she passes the hospital.

She further stated that the incident turned her into a loyal Blinkit customer, informing that the platform has since become her default choice for printouts regardless of time or location. In a follow-up comment on her post, she said the delivery partner’s concern and empathy made a deep impression and expressed gratitude for his generosity.

The post triggered mixed reactions online. While several users praised Blinkit and the delivery partner for the gesture, others questioned the reliability of the company’s printout service. X user Asad Khan wrote that repeated delays and cancelled orders had made him sceptical of the service and suggested that the growing number of positive posts felt promotional. Another user, Arjun Bhatt, stated that Blinkit deserved appreciation and was doing commendable work.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 5:08 PM