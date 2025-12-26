Biryani tops India’s food orders again as Swiggy logs 93 million plates in 2025

India ordered more biryani than any other dish in 2025, with Swiggy users placing 93 million biryani orders during the year, according to the platform’s annual “How India Swiggy’d 2025” report, which tracks consumer food ordering, dining out, and delivery trends between January 1 and November 30, 2025. The report shows that online food ordering has become deeply integrated into daily routines, celebrations, and social occasions across metros and emerging cities alike.

Biryani remained India’s most-ordered dish for the tenth consecutive year, with 93 million orders placed, including 57.7 million chicken biryanis. Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizzas at 40.1 million and veg dosa at 26.2 million orders. Snack-time orders between 3 pm and 7 pm were dominated by burgers, rolls, and pizzas, while the traditional chai-samosa combination continued to be popular with 3.42 million samosas and 2.9 million adrak chai orders. Dessert consumption remained high, with white chocolate cake emerging as the most ordered dessert at 6.9 million orders, followed by chocolate cake and gulab jamun.

Chocolate also dominated ice cream preferences. The report noted rising interest in global cuisines such as Mexican (16 million orders), Tibetan (over 12 million), and Korean (4.7 million), while searches for matcha increased significantly. At the same time, regional cuisines such as Pahari, Malabari, Rajasthani, and Malvani recorded strong growth, indicating rising demand for hyperlocal food options.

Dinner remained the peak ordering window, with orders nearly 32 percent higher than lunch. Late-night food consumption between midnight and 2 am also increased, with chicken burgers, biryani, and pizzas leading orders. Breakfast orders were led by idli (11 million orders), followed by veg dosa and vada.

The report highlighted several high-volume and high-value consumer behaviours. A customer in Mumbai placed 3,196 food orders in 2025, the highest in the country, while a Hyderabad customer spent over ₹47,000 on dry fruit cookie gift packs during the festive season. Delivery partners collectively travelled 1.24 billion kilometres, with one Bengaluru-based partner completing over 11,700 deliveries during the year.

On the platform’s convenience-led services, Swiggy Bolt recorded its highest activity in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai, while 99Store saw strong demand in emerging cities like Indore, Vizag and Kochi. Group ordering grew 841 percent year-on-year, food-on-train orders grew 380 percent, and incognito mode orders increased by over 69 percent.

Dining out through Swiggy Dineout also expanded significantly, with 23.7 million diners seated in 2025. Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad accounted for the largest share of dine-in users. Customers saved a total of ₹774 crore through discounts, while premium dining bookings grew 123.7 percent year-on-year. Bookings surged on occasions such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, reflecting food’s central role in social and family celebrations.

The How India Swiggy’d 2025 report analyses food ordering and dining behaviour on Swiggy from January 1 to November 30, 2025. It covers delivery trends, cuisine preferences, festive consumption, dining-out behaviour, and the adoption of app features such as group ordering, incognito mode, desk meals, and food-on-train services. The report is based on internal platform data and reflects usage patterns across metro and non-metro cities in India.

