BMC halts bullet train work at BKC, issues notice to Metro project over pollution

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on December 26 issued a stop-work notice to the bullet train construction site at Bandra Kurla Complex for alleged violations of air pollution mitigation norms, amid growing concern over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The civic body also issued a show-cause notice to the Metro Line 2B construction site in BKC, seeking an explanation for non-compliance with prescribed dust and pollution control measures.

The action followed strong observations made earlier this week by the Bombay High Court while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on the city’s worsening air quality and widespread violations at construction sites. On December 23, the court pulled up the BMC and the Maharashtra government, stating that civic authorities appeared to have acted only after judicial intervention.

Amicus curiae Darius Khambata informed the bench that several major public infrastructure projects and road concretisation works were found to be flouting pollution control norms despite earlier directions issued by the court. The bench was also informed that although Mumbai has more than 1,900 construction sites, only around 600 had complied with the requirement to install Air Quality Index monitors.

The court questioned the effectiveness of inspections and enforcement by civic authorities, noting visible pollution levels across the city. While clarifying that it did not intend to halt development work, the bench stressed the need for strict compliance with pollution control norms. It directed the Maharashtra government to frame guidelines to safeguard the health of construction workers and asked the BMC to submit a detailed report outlining measures being taken to curb air pollution.

