Majority of Indian professionals plan job switch in 2026 but feel unprepared for AI-led hiring

A majority of Indian professionals are planning to switch jobs in 2026, but a large proportion feel unprepared to navigate an increasingly AI-driven and competitive hiring landscape, according to a LinkedIn report cited by PTI.

The research found that 84 per cent of professionals feel unprepared to find a new job, driven by the growing use of artificial intelligence in recruitment, rapidly changing skill requirements and a job market that is more competitive yet selective.

LinkedIn data showed that the number of applicants per open role in India has more than doubled since early 2022, significantly intensifying competition and contributing to widespread uncertainty among jobseekers. At the same time, nearly 74 per cent of Indian recruiters informed LinkedIn that it has become harder over the past year to find qualified talent, pointing to a widening skills mismatch.

LinkedIn Career Expert and Senior Managing Editor for LinkedIn India News, Nirajita Banerjee, stated that artificial intelligence has become a foundational element in how careers are built and how talent is assessed across India’s job market. She added that professionals increasingly need clarity on how their skills translate into job opportunities and how hiring decisions are made, and informed that AI tools, when used purposefully, can help bridge this gap by improving role identification, focused preparation and targeted upskilling.

The LinkedIn India Jobs on the Rise report for this year ranked Prompt Engineer, AI Engineer and Software Engineer as the top three roles showing sustained demand, reflecting continued appetite for AI and technology talent. Beyond core technology roles, the rankings also highlighted strong demand across sales and brand strategy, cybersecurity and advisory functions, LinkedIn data showed.

To support jobseekers, LinkedIn offers a suite of AI-powered tools, including AI-based job search features that allow members to search for roles using natural language and discover opportunities they may not otherwise consider, the company informed.

The findings are based on the Consumer and Global HR Professionals Research conducted by Censuswide in November 2025. The study surveyed 19,113 respondents who were working full time or part time, or were unemployed but actively seeking roles, aged between 18 and 79, between November 13 and November 28, 2025. It also included responses from 6,554 global HR professionals surveyed between November 10 and November 27, 2025.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 3:30 PM