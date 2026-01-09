Governments scramble to respond as non-consensual AI nudity surges on X

Governments across the world are struggling to contain a surge of non-consensual, AI-generated nude images circulating on X, as the platform becomes inundated with manipulated content created using xAI’s Grok chatbot.

Over the past two weeks, X has seen a sharp rise in AI-generated nude images depicting women without consent. Those affected include models, actresses, journalists, crime victims and political leaders. A research paper published by Copyleaks on December 31 estimated that roughly one such image was being posted every minute. However, subsequent testing revealed a far greater scale, with a sample collected between January 5 and January 6 showing approximately 6,700 images per hour over a 24-hour period, according to a report by TechCrunch.

While public figures across multiple countries have criticised the release of Grok without sufficient safeguards, regulators have found few immediate mechanisms to rein in the image-generating system. The episode has highlighted the limitations of existing technology regulation and posed a growing challenge for authorities attempting to impose accountability on rapidly evolving AI tools.

The strongest regulatory response so far has come from the European Commission, which on Thursday ordered xAI to preserve all documentation related to the Grok chatbot. While the directive does not formally signal the launch of a new investigation, it is commonly viewed as a preliminary step towards potential regulatory action. The move follows recent reporting by CNN indicating that Elon Musk may have personally intervened to prevent safeguards limiting the types of images Grok could generate.

It remains unclear whether X has implemented any technical changes to the Grok model. However, the public media tab for Grok’s official X account has been removed. In a statement issued through its safety channel on January 3, X stated that it condemns the use of AI tools to create child sexual abuse material and informed that anyone using or prompting Grok to generate illegal content would face the same consequences as users uploading such material, echoing earlier comments by Musk.

Regulators in several countries have issued warnings as scrutiny intensifies. In the United Kingdom, media regulator Ofcom stated on Monday that it was engaging with xAI and would conduct a swift assessment to determine whether there were potential compliance issues requiring investigation. Speaking in a radio interview on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation as disgraceful and disgusting and stated that Ofcom had the government’s full support to take appropriate action.

In Australia, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant said in a LinkedIn post that complaints related to Grok had doubled since late 2025. However, she stopped short of announcing enforcement measures, stating that her office would use the full range of regulatory tools available to investigate and take appropriate action.

India represents the largest market to signal possible punitive steps. Grok became the subject of a formal complaint filed by a member of Parliament, following which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ordered X to address the issue and submit an action-taken report within 72 hours. The deadline was later extended by 48 hours. While X submitted a report to the regulator on January 7, it remains unclear whether the response will satisfy authorities. Failure to do so could result in the platform losing its safe harbour protections in India, a move that would significantly restrict its ability to operate in one of its largest user markets.

As regulators weigh their next steps, the rapid spread of non-consensual AI-generated imagery continues to expose the growing tension between technological innovation and the pace of global digital governance.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 9:28 AM