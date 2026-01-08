How to use WhatsApp’s new group chat features to stay better connected

Whether it’s planning celebrations, coordinating family schedules or running hobby groups, these features aim to improve how people communicate across devices and platforms.

As the new year begins, WhatsApp is rolling out a set of updates designed to make group chats more organised, expressive and easier to manage. Whether it’s planning celebrations, coordinating family schedules or running hobby groups, these features aim to improve how people communicate across devices and platforms.

How to Add Member Tags to Define Your Role in a Group

WhatsApp is introducing member tags that allow users to describe their role within a specific group.

How it works:

You can assign yourself a custom tag that is visible only within that group. For instance, you could be labelled “Anna’s Dad” in a family group or “Goalkeeper” in a football chat. These tags help provide context and reduce confusion in busy group conversations. The feature is being rolled out gradually.

How to Turn Text Into Stickers for Standout Messages

WhatsApp now lets users convert words or short phrases into stickers.

How it works:

Type your text into the Sticker Search option and transform it into a custom sticker. Once created, these stickers can be saved directly to your sticker packs without having to send them in a chat first, making them quicker to reuse.

How to Set Event Reminders in Group Chats

Planning events in group chats is becoming easier with custom reminders.

How it works:

When you create and share an event in a group chat, you can now set early reminders for participants. This ensures invitees remember important details, whether it’s leaving on time for a party or joining a scheduled call.

How These Updates Fit Into WhatsApp’s Broader Group Tools

The new features build on WhatsApp’s existing group chat capabilities, which already include sharing files up to 2GB, sending HD photos and videos, screen sharing and voice chats. Together, these tools are aimed at making WhatsApp one of the most comprehensive platforms for group communication.

With role-based tags, creative text stickers and smarter event reminders, WhatsApp is refining how people interact in groups. The updates focus on clarity, expression and coordination, helping users stay connected more efficiently in the year ahead.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 5:58 PM