AnyMind's Otohiko Kozutsumi and Rubeena Singh on gaming, influencer marketing and more

There was a time when OTT was growing and now that is somewhat saturated. Casual gaming is becoming increasingly popular. In India, there are around 400 million users, ranging from 350 to 400 million and they're all playing casual games. We dig deeper into the gaming scenario in India in an exclusive chat with Storyboard18, Otohiko Kozutsumi - Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer AnyMind Group. And Rubeena Singh, Country Manager, India and MENA who also talk about Anymind’s business mdoel, gaming, acquisitions, expansion, influencer marketing, AI and more.

What has AnyMind been up to?

Oto: We have two types of businesses. The first one is brand growth and commerce and the second one is to expand our partnerships. In the first one, we collaborate with brands and we provide end-to-end solutions from marketing to the e-commerce business. We began in the advertising and marketing business. We also provide e-commerce services to those brands. So they aim to drive conversions online. we provide everything from brand awareness to conversion and online company sales. So we do this type of business.

Another component is partner development. Here we collaborate with creators, as well as online publishers and media outlets. Then there are app developers, such as what we do with the POKKT mobile business. We help the mobile game brands expand their business. Not for branding purposes. They seek to increase the app's user base. They also seek to generate advertising revenue from the brand side. The brand side comes first, followed by the application side. What are the expansion plans for India?

Oto: In March 2020, we acquired POKKT in India, which was nearly four years ago. So, this March marks the fourth anniversary of the POKKT acquisition.

Before the POKKT acquisition, we had planned to enter the Indian market because the market is massive and then there's rapid growth. In the digital economy or industry, this industry segment is rapidly expanding. We wanted to reach the Indian market and then we met Rohit, the founder of POKKT. We believed in his leadership and amazing insights into the mobile gaming and advertising industries and thus we acquired POKKT. They already have a very strong business base in India and thanks to it we could bring our influencer marketing platforms.

Next comes the e-commerce management platform. In addition, we introduce the publisher's growth business to India. In addition, we plan to grow the influencer and e-commerce businesses. Next, launch a partner growth business. So, we have now on board Rubeena as India's country manager. Then, we're currently driving the influencer marketing and e-commerce business under excellent leadership. Rubeena: As Oto mentioned, our business has two sides: brand growth and partner growth. So, for brand growth, we began with mobile marketing. However, Anymind's skills enabled the incorporation of influencer marketing and direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategies. D2C solutions are also available for that aspect and it is what we are currently growing. You know, cross-selling, up-selling, and expanding that.

In addition, the firm was designed around the growth of its partners. In terms of partner growth, I believe we have tremendous scale. I believe mobile marketing has always been a big deal for us. D2C marketing, whether through tags or influencers, is gaining traction. However, I believe we are currently considering how to go beyond the top cities to serve mid-market, mid-segment clients and how to penetrate deeper. With our technology, we can easily service the scale that comes with them. Because they are enormous in number and volume, but not necessarily major enterprise clients. We presently serve a very large enterprise clientele. However, the idea is currently to start looking at the top cities. How are you leveraging AI? Oto: Before generative AI was demonstrated and booming, we had already included AI functions such as machine learning and computer vision into AnyTag our influencer marketing platform or as a partner growth business. So, AI is already widely used in the automotive business. and right now, generative AI is thriving.

Recently, we introduced AI influencer capabilities to businesses. The AI influencer is divided into two halves - one, a typical AI influencer who can publish something fascinating on Instagram or other social media networks and the second portion, which is quite interesting is the AI influencer live commerce function.

If we collaborate with AI influencers to undertake live streaming or live commerce, we can do it 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So, if humans need to do it, we can do it, right? So they are really interesting features for AnyMind. that we've recently begun this type of new project. Can you share some details on Anymind's faming vertical? Rubeena: The gaming vertical is a tech stack that we've designed to collect games. We have an aggregator for all of the casual games you see on these 3,000 million tablets. The value lies in the technology stack that we built about a decade ago which has an understanding of the consumers who use those games. Marketers can then utilize that stack to target specific clients.. There was a time when OTT was growing and now that is somewhat saturated. Casual gaming is becoming increasingly popular. In India, there are around 400 million users, ranging from 350 to 400 million and they're all playing casual games.You have a mobile game on your phone; you play it to unwind or relax or simply entertain oneself. To be able to understand the user behavior there and offer brands an opportunity to target them there is something we do.

Any consumer trends that Anymind has been leveraging in India and globally about influencer marketing? Oto: Firstly, consumers are moving really fast. Let's say in Southeast Asia, previously, Instagram was quite active, then TikTok entered the Southeast Asian market. and, that is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms right now in India. So, yes. That is dominating. Not TikTok, but Instagram, Josh, and Moj.

There are several platforms, correct? Thus, consumers are adapting to technology. They're moving quite fast which I believe exceeds corporate and company expectations. This means that we must also adjust to a more localized approach. So, this one just supports Instagram and Facebook. Yeah. What else? Yeah. TikTok. There's also YouTube.