California bans loud ads on streaming platforms

ADVERTISEMENT
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law banning excessively loud advertisements on major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, according to media reports.
The legislation aims to address a growing number of complaints about commercials airing significantly louder than the shows and movies they interrupt. Modeled after a 2010 federal law that capped ad volumes for cable and broadcast TV, the new law extends these protections to streaming services for the first time.
State Senator Tom Umberg said the proposal was inspired by his legislative director, Zach Keller, who noted loud streaming ads disturbed his infant daughter.
The Motion Picture Association and Streaming Innovators Alliance — representing Disney, Amazon, Paramount, Netflix, and others — initially opposed the law, arguing that streaming ads come from multiple sources, making regulation difficult.
Read More: Obscenity ban sparks OTT industry shake-up; Netflix, Prime Video and others may tighten content checks