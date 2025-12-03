Nearly half of Non-Resident Indians experienced workplace discrimination based on race: Report

44% of Indians living and working abroad say they have been unfairly treated because of their race, according to a new survey of 1,087 verified Non-Resident Indian (NRI) professionals conducted on November 28, 2025 by Blind, the anonymous community app for verified professionals.

Reports of racial discrimination were especially prevalent among employees at Google, Microsoft and Intuit, where response rates exceeded 50%. The remaining respondents were divided: 26% acknowledged that bias exists but it doesn’t really affect career, and 30% said it is exaggerated and not a real issue.

Regional identity emerged as the second most reported form of bias after race, with respondents noting distinctions between North and South Indian backgrounds as a recurring source of discrimination. The findings suggest that NRIs face a dual burden: racial bias from outside communities and prejudice within the Indian diaspora itself. Other reported forms of bias included age, gender, and caste.

When asked how discrimination affected their careers, 44% said it influenced performance evaluations or promotion opportunities. Additionally, 21% reported experiencing social exclusion or subtle ostracism, while smaller groups cited job interviews and layoffs as areas where bias surfaced.

Despite these experiences, most respondents did not escalate or formally reported the issue. 72% said they took no action, while 21% chose to leave their company because of discrimination. Only a small minority engaged official channels, with 6% reporting the issue to HR or leadership and 1% pursuing formal complaints or legal action.

Outcomes also showed limited progress. 57% said the situation did not improve, and 23% reported that it worsened after action (or inaction). Only 20% indicated that taking action led to improvement.

A verified professional from General Motors pushed back against narratives framing the issue as resentment toward Indian H1B workers, stating: “It is not racist to point out that (the) majority of these visas go to Indians. That is fair and valid. It is racist to however hating on individual Indians instead of blaming the systems, laws, and corporations that all enable it.” Another respondent, a verified Google professional pointed out that bias isn’t always external, adding “In my experience, issues don’t always stem from race. Sometimes they come from cultural or regional biases within the same country. Being Indian myself, I’ve actually had more challenges working with other Indians because of micro-management or favoritism.”

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 12:27 PM