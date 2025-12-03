Green Gold Animation debuts ‘Green Gold TV’, brings premium entertainment to India’s FAST TV landscape

Launching in December this year, Green Gold TV will debut with six marquee titles, with plans to expand its content library over time to include new IPs and original programming.

Green Gold Animation has announced the launch of its dedicated Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel - Green Gold TV. The 24x7 channel will be available across major connected TV and streaming platforms including TCL, Airtel Xstream, RunnTV, YuppTV, and Cloud TV, with more distribution partners expected to join in the coming months.

With this launch, Green Gold Animation becomes one of the first established Indian studios to foray into the FAST ecosystem, a rapidly emerging format that is transforming how audiences consume entertainment across connected TV platforms. Green Gold TV will bring a rich mix of full episodes and animated movies in Hindi, catering to kids and family audiences across the country. The channel will feature some of Green Gold’s most-loved titles such as Super Bheem, Mighty Raju, Chorr Police, Krishna Balram, Luv Kushh, Maha Ganesha, and Vikram Betal - all available free of cost and supported by advertisements.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO of Green Gold Animation, said, “The television landscape is at the brink of a major transformation, with FAST channels redefining how audiences experience content. We are excited to be among the first Indian studios to embrace this change. With Green Gold TV, , we are excited to bring our catalogue of original Indian stories directly into living rooms across the country, expanding our reach to millions of households, offering stories that families can enjoy together - free, seamless, and in a format built for the future.”

The FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) category has seen significant traction globally and is now expanding rapidly in India, driven by the growth of connected TVs and the shift toward ad-supported streaming. Industry reports estimate that the number of connected television households in India could exceed 150 million in the next few years, creating a massive opportunity for content creators and advertisers alike. Unlike traditional OTT platforms that rely on subscriptions, FAST channels offer a lean-back experience similar to linear TV - where shows play continuously - while being delivered over the internet and supported by ads.

The channel will operate as a separate feed from YouTube, featuring long-form episodes and curated movies to ensure an uninterrupted, high-quality viewing experience. Each show has been programmed in a 22-minute episodic format, alongside 60-minute feature-length movies, offering a mix of entertainment designed for both younger viewers and family co-viewing.

Launching in December this year, Green Gold TV will debut with six marquee titles, with plans to expand its content library over time to include new IPs and original programming. The move also opens fresh monetization opportunities through advertising partnerships, while providing audiences with premium, safe, and accessible entertainment.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 1:36 PM