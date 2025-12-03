InCred Money taps WPP Media to strengthen its performance marketing strategy

For WPP Media, the partnership with InCred Money reflects its commitment to shaping the future of performance marketing where data, technology, and creativity come together to build brands that grow with their consumers.

WPP Media has been appointed as the performance marketing partner for InCred Money, marking a strategic collaboration to accelerate the platform’s next phase of digital growth. Backed by deep expertise in data-led performance, technology-driven insights, and creative excellence, WPP Media will lead the brand’s full-funnel marketing strategy from Mumbai. The partnership reinforces WPP Media’s ability to integrate intelligence, innovation, and agility to build scalable, outcome-focused solutions that drive sustained business impact.

InCred Money is redefining India’s wealth-tech landscape by making alternative assets such as venture debt, high-yield debt, and unlisted equity accessible to everyday investors. Built on the pillars of technology and trust, the platform empowers a new generation to diversify smarter and grow faster. By partnering with WPP Media which is recognized for its data-led precision, strategic insight, and consistent ability to deliver measurable growth for digital-first brands InCred Money is set to accelerate its next phase of expansion.

Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money said, “Investing should feel empowering, not overwhelming. At InCred Money, we’re reshaping the financial ecosystem by building a holistic platform that brings all major asset classes together—from Unlisted Shares and Digital Gold to Equity Broking, and soon, Mutual Funds and US Stocks. Our partnership with WPP Media strengthens this vision by making alternative and emerging investments simple, transparent, and accessible for every investor. We want people to make confident, informed, and meaningful financial choices, so we are committed to expanding the possibilities available to them.”

Priti Murthy, President Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia said, “Performance marketing today goes beyond driving clicks today it’s about engineering sustainable growth. Fintech players like InCred Money are reshaping the rules of engagement, where intelligence, creativity, and agility work together to create lasting impact. This partnership reflects our shared vision to design performance strategies that drive both business results and brand momentum in the digital economy.”

For WPP Media, the partnership with InCred Money reflects its commitment to shaping the future of performance marketing where data, technology, and creativity come together to build brands that grow with their consumers. As India’s fintech ecosystem evolves to become more experience-led and insight-driven, WPP Media continues to define how intelligent, outcome- focused marketing can drive meaningful and measurable growth in the digital economy.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 1:42 PM