PepsiCo announces global partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team for 2026

The partnership will also leverage Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who represent two generations of racing excellence.

On December 2, PepsiCo announces a landmark global partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team beginning in 2026, bringing together three of its powerhouse brands – Gatorade®, Sting®, and Doritos® – with the iconic Formula 1 team. This multi-year partnership builds on PepsiCo's existing Formula 1 relationship and marks the first time that three category-leading PepsiCo brands will partner with an F1 team.

Building on Formula 1's explosive growth trajectory and rapidly expanding fanbase, this partnership positions PepsiCo at the heart of the sport's global momentum through comprehensive integration across Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team’s operations, from pioneering hydration programs to immersive fan experiences.

The partnership will also leverage Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team's drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who represent two generations of racing excellence. Russell, established as one of F1's premier talents, brings proven performance and an authentic connection to fans worldwide. Antonelli, who made headlines with his rapid rise through the ranks to F1, embodies the sport’s exciting future and next generation of talent.

Through the partnership, fans will see both drivers participate in fan engagement initiatives that showcase the collective strengths of Gatorade, Doritos and Sting – from behind-the-scenes content to fan-focused activations.

“This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavor under one banner - connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team, said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo. “Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we’re inside the culture of the sport, fueling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F 1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence - values that define both our organizations.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: “Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo’s into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport. As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade’s expertise in sports science, Sting’s youthful energy, and Doritos’ cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team’s performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world.”

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: “We’re delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team. Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond. It’s a partnership that adds real value to how we operate day-to-day and how we connect with people around the world.”

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 9:10 AM