Mixed reactions surface online after Nikhil Kamath–Elon Musk conversation

The much-anticipated conversation between Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk has triggered a wave of mixed reactions on social media, with viewers divided over its tone and structure. The episode opened on an informal note when Kamath remarked, “The first thing I must say is, you’re a lot bigger, bulkier, muscular than I would have thought you are.” Musk responded with a light, “Oh, stop, you,” which drew brief laughter and set a casual tone for the discussion.

Online reactions reflect varying expectations from the episode. One viewer noted that while the podcast may have felt overhyped, the key takeaway was Musk’s statement: “Working will be optional in the future.” The comment has sparked broader discussions about whether AI is redefining not just jobs but the concept of work itself.

Another viewer felt the public excitement around the podcast was disproportionate, comparing the episode to watching “a once-great director trying to recreate old magic.” According to this user, the conversation lacked the clarity and energy many had anticipated, especially given the scale of personalities involved.

Despite differing opinions, Musk’s remark about the future of work, “Working will be optional in the future,” has emerged as the most discussed line. Some viewers see it as a significant signal of how rapidly AI may reshape labour, while others continue to debate whether the discussion delivered the depth they were expecting.

The episode continues to gain traction online, but reactions remain split between those who found the conversation thought-provoking and those who felt it did not align with the expectations built around it.

Several commenters even went as far as calling the episode dull and lacking depth, suggesting that beyond a few headline-worthy quotes, the conversation felt meandering, low-energy, and short on the meaningful insights they had hoped for.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 1:25 PM