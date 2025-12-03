Google begins global test for integrated AI overviews and AI mode

Google is rolling out a new global test that merges its popular AI Overviews with the conversational AI Mode in Search, allowing users to dive deeper into topics without switching interfaces. The move comes as Google's rival, OpenAI, focuses internal resources on enhancing its core chatbox experience amid competitive pressures.

The test allows users who receive an AI-generated snapshot of information—known as an AI Overview—above their search results to transition directly into a conversational interface for follow-up questions. This eliminates the prior requirement for users to anticipate needing a chat experience and manually select the dedicated AI Mode tab.

Google's AI Mode, powered by its Gemini AI, launched in the U.S. in May and globally in August, offers a back-and-forth chat similar to competitors. However, accessing it previously required pre-selection for complex or exploratory queries.

VP of Product for Google Search, Robby Stein, noted the goal is for users to avoid contemplating "where or how to ask your question." The integrated feature ensures users get the initial AI Overview and can then ask conversational follow-up questions from the same screen, bringing the company "closer to our vision for Search."

The test is currently available on mobile devices globally.

The integration aims to capitalize on the existing usage of AI Overviews, which boasts 2 billion monthly users, by merging it with the conversational capabilities of Gemini, which has grown to over 650 million monthly users as of November, partly due to improvements like the Nano Banana

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 11:45 AM