Viral video shows NRIs in the US explain why they don’t plan to return to India

A street interview conducted in the United States by an Indian content creator has gone viral after she asked non-resident Indians (NRIs) what stops them from returning to India. The responses, shared on Instagram, revealed a mix of practical and personal considerations — from work–life balance and privacy to concerns around women’s safety.

“Why do many NRIs choose not to return to India?” creator Albeli Ritu captioned the video. The first woman she interviewed cited privacy as the primary reason she prefers living in the US. Another interviewee said she values the freedom to buy whatever she wants, adding that those with a taste for material comforts may find the US more suitable than India. Others echoed sentiments around work–life balance and women’s safety.

The video has sparked lively discussion online, with users sharing their own experiences of living abroad and returning home. One commenter wrote, “I missed my culture the most in the US. I love my India. Cannot lead a very superficial materialistic life in a dull manner. I love my India, its traditions and freedom to live the way I want to.”

Another viewer highlighted the social dynamics of living overseas: “Yes, that’s true. You don’t get judged by Indians over there because we all stand in the same line, but white people judge you every day. Trust me. I have been there for a couple of months. I don’t know how these people deal with loneliness over there. I love my India, but yes, we do need to change a lot of things in India.”

Who is Albeli Ritu?

According to her YouTube bio, Ritu is part of “an Indian family based in the USA… sharing our journey as immigrants and parents.” She lives in America with her husband, Prashant, and their daughter, Itika. Her channel features interviews with Indians living in the US, stories of those moving back to India, and explorations of what it means to navigate life between two cultures.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 12:59 PM