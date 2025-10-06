Breaking: Netflix partners with IICT to boost AVGC-XR ecosystem in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Streaming giant Netflix has entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to identify, nurture, and showcase creative talent emerging from India’s rapidly growing media and entertainment sector. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Netflix will work closely with IICT to provide students and creators opportunities to display their work on a global platform.
The collaboration is also expected to explore avenues for Netflix to invest in and fund projects developed by IICT students, marking a major step towards bridging academic training with real-world industry exposure. The institute is envisioned to play a role similar to the IITs and IIMs — but for the creative industries — serving as a world-class centre for media, entertainment, and technology education.
Google, Meta, Microsoft, JioStar, WPP Media, Nodwin Gaming, Nvidia, Adobe, Skyesports have recently signed MoUs with IICT to boost the growth of AVGC-XR ecosystem in the country.
A top source from IICT confirmed the development and said, "The partnership will help growth the AVGC-XR ecosystem and will enable students to gain first hand experience in the M&E sector."
IICT, a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B)-led initiative, represents a transformative model of education designed to serve India’s burgeoning AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sector. With a blend of world-class infrastructure and an industry-aligned curriculum, IICT aims to empower professionals and creators while positioning India as a global leader in digital content creation.
The Government of India has extended a one-time grant of ₹391.15 crore to support infrastructure development and initial operations. Following this, IICT will operate on a self-sustaining model. The institute has been allotted 10 acres of land at Dadasaheb Phalke Film City on a 30-year lease by MFSCDCL, underlining the government’s push to build a robust digital media ecosystem in the country.
Structured as a Section 8 not-for-profit company, IICT has a unique ownership model with 48% government equity — 34% from the central government and 14% from the Maharashtra government. The remaining 52% is held by industry bodies, with FICCI and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) each holding 26%, ensuring strong industry participation in the institute’s governance and programs.
The partnership between Netflix and IICT is strategically aimed at strengthening India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem by combining the institute’s academic and research expertise with Netflix’s global industry experience. FICCI will play a facilitative role, enabling collaborations, ecosystem building, and policy dialogue to support the sector’s growth.
With Netflix’s involvement, students are expected to gain unprecedented access to mentorship, exposure, and potential funding opportunities — paving the way for India to emerge as a global content creation powerhouse.