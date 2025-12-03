Maruti Suzuki launches unified EV charging platform, targets 1 lakh public chargers by 2030

Maruti Suzuki has already established more than 2,000 exclusive Maruti Suzuki charging points across its dealer network.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem with an end-to-end digital platform that integrates home and public charging, along with a seamless payment experience.

In a significant move, the automaker has signed collaboration agreements with 13 Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and aggregators to unify EV charging services on a single platform.

The company said it has already established more than 2,000 exclusive Maruti Suzuki charging points across its dealer network. It aims to enable over 1,00,000 public charging points by 2030 in partnership with CPOs and its dealers.

“We have built a robust network of over 2,000 exclusive charging points across more than 1,100 cities. By partnering with 13 Charge Point Operators, we are offering customers access to an expansive charging infrastructure nationwide. Aligned with Suzuki’s global vision, we intend to introduce multiple EVs and support them with a network of over 1 lakh charging points across India by 2030,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, added that the company is ensuring EV charging points at an average distance of 5–10 kilometres across key locations in India’s top 100 cities. DC fast chargers have also been deployed at regular intervals along major highways.

Banerjee further said that Maruti Suzuki has built a 1.5 lakh-strong, specially trained EV workforce to support customers across sales, service, and charging touchpoints.

