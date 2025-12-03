Netflix withdraws Casting support on mobile app, restricting TV streaming workarounds

With this update, Netflix continues to tighten control over how and where its content is viewed, reinforcing its broader strategy of aligning device access with revenue-generating subscription tiers.

Netflix has begun withdrawing support for a long-standing mobile feature that allowed users to cast films and series from their phones to televisions, marking a significant shift in how the streaming giant manages device access across its subscription tiers.

For years, casting has served as a convenient workaround for viewers wanting to watch content on a bigger screen without subscribing to higher-priced plans. However, users have recently noticed that the casting icon no longer appears when playing content via the Netflix mobile app, effectively disabling the option on many devices.

The change was first spotted on Netflix’s own support pages, as reported by Android Authority, confirming that the company is quietly rolling back support for casting via third-party devices. While Netflix has not offered an official explanation, the move appears designed to prevent subscribers on mobile-only or lower-tier plans from streaming on TVs without upgrading.

Netflix structures its pricing around the type of device a subscriber intends to use—mobile, laptop, or television. Removing the casting function effectively closes a loophole that allowed some users to access TV viewing without paying for the appropriate plan.

The support page clarifies that viewers with smart TVs or streaming devices equipped with remotes can still use the native Netflix app installed on those devices. The shift is also more apparent on newer TVs and streaming platforms. Older Chromecast devices continue to function for now, though this may be due to their ageing software and lack of recent updates; industry observers expect support for these devices to be withdrawn in the near future, citing potential security concerns.

The company has not commented publicly on the decision, but the rationale is evident: casting enabled users to bypass the platform’s tiered pricing structure. By removing it, Netflix positions itself to better enforce its plan rules—encouraging customers to either upgrade or remain within the limits of their chosen subscription.

Notably, the ad-supported plan, available only in select regions, never offered casting capabilities, meaning those subscribers will see no change.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 11:39 AM