WhatsApp rolls out new ‘About’ feature that lets users set auto-expiring activity messages

WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned ‘About’ section that functions more like a timed status update, allowing users to set temporary activity messages with custom visibility durations. As reported by WABetaInfo, the new feature supports quick edits, enhanced privacy controls and automatic expiry, and is already available to some users on the latest App Store version. A wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

How the revamped ‘About’ works

The updated system enables users to set short-lived updates such as “In a meeting,” “Out for lunch,” or “Travelling,” and choose how long the message remains visible. WhatsApp has reportedly added flexible timer options ranging from a few hours to an entire month. Once the chosen duration ends, the status automatically disappears, keeping profiles accurate even if users forget to manually refresh them. The app also shows how much time is left on each temporary status, making it easier to extend, shorten or replace the message.

In a significant design change, WhatsApp has integrated the new About bubble directly into the chat interface. Users can now see a contact’s temporary status from the conversation list or while replying to messages, without needing to open their profile. This is expected to be especially useful for day-to-day communication — for example, knowing instantly why a colleague might not reply if their status reads “In a meeting” for the next two hours, or spotting that a friend marked as “Travelling” may be unavailable.

To make updates more expressive, WhatsApp supports emojis within the temporary status. A coffee cup can indicate a short break, while a suitcase may signal travel. The platform also includes preset durations like one day or one week. The redesign marks a major improvement over the older, static About section, which often showcased outdated information unless users actively updated it.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 1:30 PM