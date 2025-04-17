CCPA directs coaching centres to stop misleading ads, unfair trade practices

ADVERTISEMENT
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has warned the coaching centre, preparing students for the IIT-JEE and NEET entrance examinations, against their misleading advertisement or the concealment of important information from consumers.
Additionally, the consumer protection body has asked coaching centres to avoid making assurances of guaranteed success.
"Coaching centres must clearly disclose key details in their advertisements, including the student’s name, rank, course type, and whether the course was paid," CCPA said.
Further, the CCPA has asked coaching centres to properly display their advertisement in the same font size as other important information to ensure consumers are not misled.
According to the CCPA, the coaching centres have failed to adhere to the advertisement guidelines set in November 2024. The guidelines prohibit coaching centres from making false or misleading claims/advertisements to promote their services and from engaging in deceptive or unfair practices.
Notably, CCPA has taken action against misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and violations of consumer rights by coaching centres over the past three years.
The CCPA has issued 49 notices and imposed a total penalty of Rs 77.60 lakhs on 24 coaching centres and directed them to discontinue misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.
Earlier, the CCPA took action against coaching centers offering services for competitive exams including UPSC CSE, IIT-JEE, NEET, RBI, NABARD, among others over misleading ads.