Central Consumer Protection Authority disposes 100% cases in 2022-2023

Working for consumer protection and empowerment of consumers by the enactment of progressive legislation, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) is believed to has disposed of over 100% of the cases during 2022-2023. This information was given by the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, BL Verma in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, on July 30, 2024.

In 2023, there were 171468 cases filed and the cases disposed of were 186902 (also including the cases disposed of which were filed in the previous years), the disposal stood at 109%. In 2022, 174280 cases were filed, 183779 were disposed of, making it 105.45%. In 2021, 148422 cases were filed, 99095 cases were disposed of and the disposal stood at 66.77%.

Data from 2020 and 2019 was also shown.

To modernise the framework governing consumer protection in the new era of globalisation, technologies, e-commerce markets Section 90 and 91 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provide for punishment for manufacturing for sale or for storing or selling or for distributing or importing any product containing an adulterant or spurious goods, which includes imprisonment or fine depending on the extent of injury to the consumer.

The Act provides for the redressal of the grievances of consumers through specialised three-tier quasi-judicial agencies, now commonly known as ‘National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (NCDRC)’ at the national level, ‘State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC)’ at the state level, and ‘District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission(DCDRC)’ at district level.

The Act also provides for, inter-alia, simplification of the adjudication process in the Consumer Commissions; filing of a complaint by a consumer in the Consumer Commission having jurisdiction over the complainant’s place of residence/work or where the cause of action arises, or the place of business or residence of the opposite parties, e-filing, virtual hearing, deemed admissibility of complaints, if admissibility is not decided within 21 days of filing; provision of product liability etc.

Provision for filing cases online through e-Daakhil has been introduced in NCDRC and Consumer Commissions of 35 States/UTs at the district and state level for speedy and hassle-free resolution of cases.

Video Conferencing facility has been provided in Consumer Commissions at National and State level considering the geographical spread of consumer commissions. Additionally, the DoCA has revamped, the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) which has emerged as a single point of access to consumers across the country for grievance redressal at pre-litigation stage. It is available to all consumers of the country wherein consumers can register their grievances from all over the country in 17 languages.

What also has worked in the favour of the government is the exclusive scheme “Consumer Awareness” to generate consumer awareness and empower the consumers under the aegis of “Jago Grahak Jago” campaign through various media including electronic, outdoor and social media.

In 2022, DoCA launched “Jagriti”, a mascot for empowering consumers and generating awareness of their rights.