Print ad volumes down by 4% in H1 2025 YoY

Ad volumes in print have decreased by 4% in the first half of 2025, as compared to the same period last year, according to the TAM AdEx report.

The report said that the education as a sector topped the list in terms of print ad space in the first half of 2025 (H1) with 20%, followed by services at 15%, auto (15%), BFI (9%), retail (7%), personal accessories (6%), F&B (4%), durables (3%), personal healthcare (3%) and corporate/brand image (2%).

"The top three sectors retained their positions in Jan–Jun 2025, consistent with their rankings during the same period in 2024; top five sectors together accounted more than 67% share of Print ad space," it noted.

Meanwhile, cars remained the top advertised category during H1’25 and also in H1'24.

The category was followed by multiple courses, real-estate, two-wheelers, coaching centers, retail jewelry outlets, hospitals, schools, electronics/ durables retail stores and travel and tourism.

In terms of advertisers, Maruti Suzuki India led the list of advertisers in print in both H1’24 and H1’25. In 2025, it was followed by Reliance Retail, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Life Insurance Corp of India, TVS Motor Company, Allen Career Institute, Samsung India Electronics and Kia Motors.

Additionally, sales promotion advertising covered 29% share of ad space in print during Jan-Jun’25.

The report further noted that Hindi and English language publications together contributed more than 60% share of ad volume during both Jan-Jun’24-25.